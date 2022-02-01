ProRes RAW to CinemaDNG & CinemaDNG Metadata Hacks for DaVinci Resolve

Update on ProRes RAW to CinemaDNG workflows!

With the latest build of Play Pro Studio 9.6 comes a significant performance boost when transcoding ProRes RAW to lossy compressed CinemaDNG.

We’ll also show the fastest way to transcode ProRes RAW to CinemaDNG with Play Pro Studio, and most importantly a few CinemaDNG metadata hacks for DaVinci Resolve, to offer more debayering options.

