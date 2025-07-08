Progressive Insurance® Teams Up with DC Studios’ Superman to Spotlight Accident Response Superpower

The insurance provider collaborates with DC and Warner Bros. Pictures to bring superhero moments to life and showcase its in-app safety technology

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Progressive Insurance is teaming up with DC and Warner Bros. and the upcoming DC Studios Superman film to shine a light on its in-app safety feature, Accident Response – a real-time resource designed to help drivers when they need it most. To bring the experience to life, Progressive is debuting a life-sized, comic-inspired diorama at the film’s world premiere, giving attendees the chance to strike their best superhero pose.

At the Superman premiere, attendees will step into the action with a photo opportunity inspired by the iconic Action Comics #1 cover, featuring a life-sized diorama of a branded car replica suspended mid-air – offering fans their very own superhero moment.

Progressive’s Flo and Jamie will join Superman cast member Isabela Merced on the red carpet to celebrate the film and highlight the real-world heroism behind Accident Response. Merced, who plays Hawkgirl, will also partner with Progressive to share the diorama experience, bringing to life how the feature supports drivers in moments of need. The activation extends Progressive’s broader campaign, where Flo and Jamie put a superhero spin on Accident Response in a series of dynamic TV spots.

“With Accident Response, we’re putting real help right at our customers’ fingertips the moment they need it,” said Meghan Walsh, Business Leader, Integrated Marketing at Progressive Insurance. “Teaming up with Superman gives us a bold, fun way to showcase just how powerful that support can feel—because when the unexpected happens, Progressive can help save the day.”

Accident Response gives Progressive customers support quickly after an accident—offering to connect them to emergency services and towing and can even start a claim with just a few taps. Designed for speed and simplicity, the in-app feature takes some of the stress out of critical moments, turning your phone into a personal roadside superhero when you need it most.

Accident Response is an optional feature within the Progressive app. There is no charge for downloading the app or using the Accident Response feature. The cost for provided services such as ambulance or tow are subject to the coverage purchased under a customer’s personal auto policy.

Accident Response is not available in California and is not available in all situations.

To learn more about Accident Response, visit: https://www.progressive.com/mobile-app/accident-response/.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com .

About SUPERMAN

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, Superman, which will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

