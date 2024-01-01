Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Supports Live Broadcast of U.S. Men’s National Team Match

EAST HARTFORD, CT, JULY 24, 2025 — Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a leading provider of wireless audio solutions, proudly supported the U.S. Soccer Federation during the recent U.S. Men’s National Team friendly against Türkiye. The match was held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT.

As the governing body for Major League Soccer and all U.S. soccer programs, the U.S. Soccer Federation brought together a world-class production team for this high-profile event. PWS worked in close collaboration with the U.S. Soccer Event Production team and the Technical Director from Power Station Events to ensure seamless audio throughout the venue.

Broadcast live by TNT, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the match demanded top-tier coordination behind the scenes. The PWS on-site team, B2B and Business Development Lead Joshua Lampf and Operations Coordinator Chris Budin, and a seasoned A1 engineer familiar with live sporting events, delivered reliable intercom and communication solutions tailored for the complex production space.

PWS deployed a strong and secure comms system featuring 15 Riedel Bolero beltpacks and eight antennas, including accessories along with Clear-Com headsets, ensuring crystal-clear communication across production zones.

“It was great collaborating with the U.S. Soccer Federation and Power Station Events for this match,” says Jim Van Winkle, General Manager of Professional Wireless Systems. “Live sports always present unique challenges, and we take pride in delivering reliable wireless solutions that keep the entire production team connected from kickoff to final whistle.”

PWS continues to support premier sporting events across the country with dependable wireless systems and expert technical staff, enabling sound execution in even the most demanding environments.