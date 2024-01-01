Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Showcases Rental Services for Productions of All Sizes

ORLANDO, FL, OCTOBER 8, 2025 — Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a leading provider of wireless audio solutions and RF management, is highlighting its rental services to support productions of all sizes—from small one-off needs to the world’s largest events.

Known for supplying and managing wireless systems at marquee productions such as the Super Bowl, PWS also offers the same world-class gear and expertise to corporate meetings, sports broadcasts, live events, award shows, fashion productions and more.

“People often associate us only with large-scale projects,” says Jim Van Winkle, General Manager of Professional Wireless Systems. “But we also work closely with clients who need something as simple as one IFB system or a handful of wireless channels. No matter the scale, we provide the same level of support and dedication.”

PWS offers the industry’s most extensive rental inventory under one roof, giving clients quick access to the equipment they need. In response to growing demand, the company has expanded its stock of Riedel Bolero intercom systems and Shure, Sennheiser and Sound Devices wireless systems, ensuring reliable solutions for productions of every size.

Beyond equipment rentals, PWS provides onsite RF coordination and management, giving clients peace of mind in complex wireless environments. The company’s team of RF specialists brings years of hands-on experience at the highest levels of broadcast and live production, ensuring every signal is crystal clear.

“Whether it’s four channels of wireless for a corporate event or hundreds for the biggest stages in sports and entertainment, we make sure our clients are covered,” adds Van Winkle. “With rental markets expanding across corporate, broadcast, sports and live entertainment sectors, PWS continues to position itself as the go-to partner for productions looking for scalable wireless solutions backed by trusted expertise.