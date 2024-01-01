Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Scores Touchdown at NFL 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show

HOUSTON, TX, JANUARY 15, 2025 — The NFL’s highly anticipated 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show, dubbed the “Beyoncé Bowl,” during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game on Netflix, showcased not only a breathtaking performance from Beyoncé but also innovative wireless technology, courtesy of Professional Wireless Systems (PWS).

This monumental event required intricate planning and execution from all parties involved in the production. “The speed and scale of the Beyoncé Bowl were unprecedented,” says Jimmy Van Winkle, General Manager, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS). “It was every bit the size and complexity of a Super Bowl Halftime Show, condensed into less than two months of preparation.”

Pre-production was a race against time, with confirmation only six weeks prior. The PWS team conducted a site survey to determine optimal antenna placement and gather crucial sweep data. For the event, PWS managed frequencies for Sennheiser and Shure microphones, and Wisycom and Shure in-ear monitors, working alongside NFL gameday staff, Netflix’s broadcast crew and stadium technicians.

For the halftime show, PWS faced unique challenges in Houston. “Covering a professional football field with flawless RF reception is never easy, but Houston’s environment combined with broadcast operations and stadium systems added an extra layer of complexity,” explains Cameron Stuckey, lead RF engineer for PWS. “One surprise on-site was the need to split transmissions across multiple zones. By leveraging our custom PWS adaptable solutions and exclusive partnerships with spectrum holders, our team ensured flawless wireless performance throughout the show.”

For the Beyoncé Bowl, PWS designed and deployed a comprehensive RF over Fiber (RFoF) antenna system covering UHF and STL ranges to support wireless microphones and in-ear monitors (IEMs) for Beyoncé, her dancers and the production team. The system featured 10 helical antennas comprised of four STL models, four standard UHF antennas for microphones, and two dedicated for dual IEM zones. This ensured seamless connectivity across the vast performance area.

“We designed an antenna system that gave the creative teams complete freedom on the field,” says Stuckey. “The entire football field is the creative team’s canvas, and RF coverage can’t be a limiting factor. For the Beyoncé Bowl, choreography stretched across 80 yards of turf, with her duet with Shaboozey on one side of the field and then 50 yards away, she performed with Post Malone. This is in addition to managing coverage in the Z-axis for the flying finale that expanded coverage needs vertically.”

Van Winkle expressed gratitude to the NFL’s Event Frequency Coordinators (EFCs), Netflix’s broadcast crew, ATK—PWS’ contracting partner—and spectrum partners. “This event wouldn’t have been possible without the collective effort of our partners and collaborators,” he says. “The 2024 Christmas Day Halftime Show was a testament to PWS’ commitment to innovation and excellence in live event audio technology.”