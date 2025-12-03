Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Manages Over 1,000 Wireless Frequencies for Dreamforce 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, DECEMBER 3, 2025 – Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a leading provider of wireless audio solutions and RF management, was on site at Dreamforce 2025 in San Francisco providing global RF coordination to ensure that all wireless equipment operated in its designed frequency range. DreamForce is an annual tech conference presented by SalesForce that also offers unprecedented entertainment to its event attendees with its DreamFest concert, which benefits UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. As the official on site frequency coordinators, PWS managed over 1,000 channels of wireless mics, intercoms, IFBs and in-ear monitors for this year’s event.

PWS coordinated a range of wireless frequencies for the event keynotes, breakouts and training sessions in addition to its benefit concert. PWS also supported the film/ENG crews with global coordination enabling them to capture content, across all venues, while operating in the specified bandwidth. The concert took place at Chase Center and Bayfront Park across the street, requiring the PWS team to cover a large geographic area in addition to having an extensive list of wireless equipment. This year’s Dreamfest event featured Metallica, as a VIP event guest, as well as Benson Boone.