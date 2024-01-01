Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Delivers Seamless Audio Support at Latin Music Awards Show, Premio Lo Nuestro

MIAMI, MARCH 24, 2025 — When Univision presented the 37th annual Premio Lo Nuestro at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) was onsite to handle frequency coordination and supply all wireless microphones, IFBs, IEMs and intercom for this year’s Latin music awards show. PWS managed frequency coordination and equipment for the entertainment program, including the red-carpet festivities, livestream and main event.

“We have supported this event for 30 consecutive years and continue to evolve our technology package to meet the challenges of the changing RF environment and the needs of the event,” says Jim Van Winkle, General Manager, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS). “Our team continues to provide seamless frequency management and select optimum equipment to make certain the show runs smoothly in Miami’s complex RF environment.”

For this year’s production, the PWS intercom team, which consisted of Kasey Gchachu and Justin Van Winkle, ensured seamless communication and performance between the main event and the pre-show red carpet. The team utilized 90 packs of Riedel Bolero wireless intercom. To further enhance performance, PWS provided specially licensed antennas, deploying 20 units throughout the arena, red carpet, media center and backstage dressing rooms. These antennas were strategically placed to guarantee comprehensive coverage across all key areas, for a flawless event.

RF mics, IEMs and IFBs were handled by James and Elise Stoffo with James handling overall coordination for the main show and livestream. Stoffo called for the use of seven different frequency bands, which included Shure Axient® Digital G57, K54, X55 and Sennheiser A1 – A4 for mics, G10 for Shure IEMs, Comtek TV5/6 for IFBs and Lectrosonics Block 24 for IFBlue listen-only packs.

As television’s longest-running Latin music awards show, Premio Lo Nuestro has been entertaining audiences across the Americas since 1989, featuring dynamic performances and appearances from famous Latin American personalities, including Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin and Pitbull, among others.