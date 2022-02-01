Producer Mark Canton Joins Infinite Reality as Chief Creative Consultant and Chairman of Entertainment Advisory Board

Addition of Canton Brings Powerful Storytelling Capabilities to iR’s Content Development Platform to Revolutionize Audience and Brand Engagement in the Immersive Experience and Digital Content Spaces

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinite Reality (“iR”), a leading provider of cutting-edge immersive virtual experiences, has appointed acclaimed Hollywood producer Mark Canton as Chief Creative Consultant and Chairman of its Entertainment Advisory Board. (Video)

Canton (300, Immortals, Power Universe and Den of Thieves) has spent more than 30 years developing captivating, innovative stories and visuals that resonate with audiences globally. As the Senior Vice President and President of Worldwide Theatrical Production at Warner Bros., Canton was instrumental in creating the Batman, Lethal Weapon and National Lampoon’s Vacation film franchises, among his many accomplishments. Following that, as Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Columbia Pictures and Columbia TriStar, he shepherded numerous global blockbusters, including As Good as It Gets, Jerry Maguire, Men in Black, Fifth Element, Bad Boys, and many more. At Lionsgate and Starz, he is an executive producer on the smash television “Power” Universe. He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Atmosphere and Canton Entertainment.

Canton is one of the producers of the upcoming high-profile feature Arthur the King, premiering from Lionsgate on March 15th, 2024, directed by Simon Cellan Jones and starring Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu and Nathalie Emmanuel.

As Infinite Reality’s Chief Creative Consultant and Chairman of its Entertainment Advisory Board, Canton will spearhead the development of groundbreaking partnerships that bring a new standard of storytelling to the next generation of digital entertainment, content distribution and commerce. Canton will champion the transformative potential of immersive technology, inspiring other industry creatives to open up new avenues for audience interactivity and entertainment.

“Mark’s wealth of experience and creative brilliance will help to revolutionize entertainment in Web3 and beyond and create all-new avenues for audience engagement with our content,” said John Acunto, CEO of iR. “Mark is a visionary whose dedication to innovation makes him the ideal advisor and evangelist for our creative studio. Now with his considerable expertise, iR will continue to dominate in the evolving addressable market for immersive experiences and digital content as brands all over the world elevate their engagement with consumers.”

“Immersive experiences like those powered by Infinite Reality are transforming entertainment with their ability to put the audience’s experience first, allowing them to witness and actively participate with the stories they love,” said Canton. “Along with acting as Chief Creative Consultant and driving audience engagement through enhanced narrative and visuals, I plan to inspire entertainment industry leaders to understand and embrace the transformative potential of immersive media.”

Canton’s appointment comes at a time when enthusiasm for immersive experiences is skyrocketing. Today’s audiences are seeking innovative and convenient ways to interact and engage with content, regardless of their device. iR is poised to capitalize on this demand by creating cutting-edge interactions that not only entertain but also deeply resonate with audiences. iR’s work with clients such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Vodafone, technology providers, consumer goods brands and live music and esports events are exemplary of this trend. Infinite Reality is leading the way to a new standard of excellence in immersive experiences in industries including entertainment, education, sports and healthcare.

About Atmosphere Entertainment

Founded in 2002 by Mark Canton, operates across various entertainment sectors, including motion pictures, television, animated films, documentaries, and new media. The company is helmed by the creative team behind the globally acclaimed film “300,” as well as the original “Power” series and the “Power” Universe.

Additionally, Mr. Canton has overseen and produced a multitude of renowned films, such as “Den of Thieves,” “Purple Rain,” “The Color Purple,” “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “Driving Miss Daisy”, “Bad Boys,” “The Professional,” “Men in Black,” and “Immortals.” His extensive expertise in film production, distribution, and marketing is well-recognized, with involvement in over 300 major Hollywood productions.

Canton Entertainment’s unique capacity to seamlessly merge creative and business elements has contributed significantly to its extensive global success and the cultivation of a dedicated worldwide fanbase.

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (“iR”) is an innovative technology and entertainment company specializing in the development of cutting-edge, AI-powered immersive experiences. iR’s immersive experiences enable brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they distribute content, engage audiences, and commercialize their creations while also giving them ownership over their data. With its deep expertise in Hollywood production, iR develops immersive experiences that maximize the value between brands, content, and audiences and redefine the possibilities in connected digital environments.

