ProboTalent LLC Appoints Dara Brenner as Advisory Board Member

HUNTINGTON, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProboTalent LLC, the Leading Technology Platform for Digital Reference Checking is proud to announce the addition of Dara Brenner to our Advisory Board. Dara brings over 25 years of experience leading Product Management teams focused on re-imagining Human Capital Management leveraging innovative technologies.

During her career, she has been the visionary for key product advancements through executive leadership roles with industry leaders such as Ultimate Software, UKG and ADP as well as smaller up-starts such as ADP’s first Innovation Lab in New York City and talent acquisition platform provider, gr8 People. https://www.linkedin.com/in/darabrenner/

Dara’s deep Human Capital Management domain expertise and extensive industry experience has led to her being recognized as a thought leader by CHROs and industry influencers alike, around the world.

“We were very fortunate to have had Dara’s assistance and guidance over the past few years with development of our Reference Checking Platform. We truly appreciate all the help Dara has provided and the entire ProboTalent Team is super excited to name her as an Official Member of our Advisory Board,” said Anthony Petraco, ProboTalent Founder and Chief Executive.

“I have really enjoyed working directly with Anthony and his very talented team as they’ve evolved the solution from concept to a leading Human Capital Management Technology Platform,” said Dara Brenner. “I am looking forward to continuing my support of the business and watching it grow to its full potential.”

About ProboTalent, LLC

ProboTalent is the Leading Enterprise Digital Reference Checking Platform which provides Human Capital Management Technology Companies the ability to offer their own White Labeled Product to their customers and candidates. ProboTalent transforms the Reference Checking Process by allowing Recruiters to submit unlimited custom reference requests in seconds.

Candidates and References receive both emails and text messages to complete the process quickly on any device, returning data-driven reports and analytics immediately upon completion.

ProboTalent was developed using the latest Microsoft Technologies and is deployed in the cloud via Azure’s Global Infrastructure. ProboTalent is 100% responsive and can run on any device without the need for an Apple App Store or Google Play Store Application Download. http://www.probotalent.com

