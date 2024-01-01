ProbablyMonsters Announces Crimson Moon, a Gothic High Renaissance Action-adventure RPG

Players Wield the Angelic Power of a Nephilim and Fight Through Hellspawn in Dynamic, Replayable Missions with Optional Two-Player Co-op.

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProbablyMonsters, an independent video game company, today announced Crimson Moon, a Gothic High Renaissance action-adventure RPG built around intense, replayable missions that blend visceral combat with deep character progression. As a half-human, half-angel Nephilim sworn to protect humanity as a Knight of the Crimson Moon, players will wield holy fury and divine abilities in their fight to retake the fallen city of Gildenarch. Players can venture alone or bring a friend in optional cooperative play as they reclaim the city district by district from the Infernal Legion. Crimson Moon is rated M for Mature and will be released in 2026 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.









Watch the reveal trailer for Crimson Moon, which premiered during PlayStation’s State of Play showcase, HERE.

Crimson Moon’s fast-paced combat is built for mastery and skill expression, with an emphasis on precision and timing that blends brutal melee strikes with explosive celestial transformations. Players control the battlefield with shifting, divine abilities and can team up in co-op to unlock devastating synergies that amplify their might. Each run presents a chance to explore new powers and combinations as they navigate escalating challenges and shape the Nephilim’s journey toward triumph or defeat.

“When players jump into the world of Crimson Moon later this year, they’ll be able to immerse themselves in the original dark fantasy world we’ve created as they fight their way through it,” said ProbablyMonsters Head of Studios Mark Subotnick. “We hope they enjoy the unique power fantasy of being a Nephilim as they wield both dazzling, angelic powers and a variety of powerful swords in their fight for Gildenarch.”

Players will explore the cathedrals, battlements, and shadowed districts of Gildenarch as they fight through demons, vampires, and undead gods. Dynamic level design and evolving enemy compositions ensure that no two incursions are identical, and difficulty modifiers allow players to unlock greater rewards by taking on greater challenges. Between battles, players will visit the War Table hub to upgrade their angelic abilities, craft new gear, and plan their next assault. As they reclaim the city district by district, they will reveal deeper truths about Gildenarch’s fall and learn about a fate that only they can fulfill.

To learn more and receive updates about Crimson Moon, visit the games’ official website and watch the announcement trailer, follow the game on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube for updates, or join the ProbablyMonsters Discord community.

About ProbablyMonsters



Founded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company committed to changing the way games are made. Its unique model allows development teams to focus on delivering high-quality titles across a variety of genres, while a robust central services team allows for operational flexibility. The company is built from a talented team of experienced and innovative game development leaders who have a proven track record of launching projects of all sizes. With an eye towards strong, original IP and memorable experiences that engage and delight players of all kinds, ProbablyMonsters is building a vibrant portfolio of games that reflect its mission and creative direction.

For more information, visit probablymonsters.com.

