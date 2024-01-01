Pro-Ject Announces The Launch Of The Classic Reference Turntable

Beautiful & Balanced-Ready

Mistelbach, Austria – October 28th, 2024 – Pro-Ject Audio Systems introduces The Classic Reference turntable. Consider it a supremely upgraded Classic EVO or an enhanced version of the VPO 175 limited edition turntable, The Classic Reference merges aesthetic appeal with the latest and greatest hi-fi implements by Pro-Ject.

For this latest innovation, the brand used the EVO 9 AS HG tonearm. High-precision ABEC 7 bearings are housed in a massive aluminum gimbal for frictionless, resonance-free operation. An internally-damped S-shaped aluminum armtube makes way for a removable headshell so that cartridge enthusiasts are empowered to swap transducers to their liking. The high-mass aluminum alloy record platter is damped with TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer), eliminating unwanted resonance. The Clamp it record clamp and Leather it record mat are included in-purchase for additional resonance control.

The tonearm is mounted to a massive aluminum alloy top-plate supported by TPE pods sandwiched between it and the MDF plinth. The record platter rotates on an aluminum sub-platter which is belt-driven by the AC motor. The AC motor is fed steady, clean power by Pro-Ject’s own DC/AC generator which decouples the turntable from the AC mains. Balanced, full-sized XLR outputs are now onboard! This means you have the option of connecting The Classic Reference to any phono stage with corresponding inputs. RCA/ground, of course, remains onboard as well and is ready for use with the supplied Connect it Phono E cable set.

The Classic Reference is available for special order only. Select between silver with a gloss black plinth ($5,999) or brass with an Acacia plinth ($6,999).

The Classic Reference Features:





High-end 9″ S-shaped tonearm (EVO 9 AS HG)

Removable headshell for simple cartridge swapping

Balanced XLR & single-ended RCA outputs

Low-friction zircon pin-point cardan bearings

Electronic speed control (33, 45/78rpm)

Fully adjustable azimuth & VTA

TPE-decouple aluminum top over MDF plinth

Precision-balanced TPE-damped aluminum platter

TPE-damped counterweight

Clamp it record clamp included

Leather it turntable mat included

Height adjustable decoupling feet

Handmade in Europe



Technical Specifications:



Speed: 33, 45(78)rpm (electronic speed change)

Drive principle: belt drive

Platter: 300mm aluminum with TPE damping ring

Mains bearing: stainless steel

Wow & flutter: 0.03% (33rpm), ±0.04% (45rpm)

Speed variance: ±0.08% (33rpm), ±0.10% (45rpm)

Signal to noise: 73dB

Tonearm: EVO 9 AS HG

Effective arm length: 230mm

Effective arm mass: 24.2g

Overhang: 18mm

Included accessories: 15V DC / 0.8A power supply, dust cover, Leather it, Clamp it

Dimensions (WxHxD): 462 x 138 x 335mm (closed cover)

Dimensions (standard): 18.19 x 5.43 x 13.19″

Visit the Pro-Ject USA Web Listing: HERE

About Pro-Ject:

Pro-Ject Audio Systems was founded by one of Austria’s leading high-end audio distributors, Heinz Lichtenegger in early 1991. A genuine music lover and a dyed-in-the-wool audiophile, Heinz challenged the common “cost-no-object” approach to analog audio equipment by manufacturing turntables, tonearms and accessories at a reasonable price without compromising build quality or sonic performance. With his passion for high-end audio fueling a desire to take a familiar industry in a new direction, Heinz proceeded to use Pro-Ject Audio Systems as a locomotive to bring high-end gear to the masses. By adhering to that philosophy while still only using quality electronic components that deliver sound that far exceeds their stature, the engineers at Pro-Ject redefined what is possible in high-end audio and demonstrated that great things do come in small packages.