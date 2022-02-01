Prism Sound Appoints Planeta Analogico as Its Partner in Argentina

UK manufacturer Prism Sound has appointed Planeta Analogico as its partner in Argentina, with responsibility for its range of audio interfaces including the powerful and versatile Dream ADA-128 modular, multichannel converter.

Based in Buenos Aires, Planeta Analogico was established in the early 2000’s by CEO and founder Daniel Paracha. The company represents more than 40 high-end pro audio brands including API, Audient, Chandler, Crane Song, Eventide, Maselec, Telefunken and Weiss.

Commenting on the appointment, Daniel Paracha says: “We have worked with Prism Sound in the past with excellent feedback from customers. We love the brand and feel that this new partnership will increase our customers’ exposure to professional high-quality converters and focus their attention on what is important – the sound.”

Paracha adds that Planeta Analogico will initially concentrate on products such as the Prism Sound Lyra, Titan and Atlas audio interfaces, which are more accessible to its customer base.

“We expect sales growth to be organic as customers become more familiar with the range and what they can achieve with these products,” he says. “Good pricing, effective demonstrations, availability and proper technical support are sure to increase awareness of a brand that already has an enviable international reputation for audio quality. We love audio, and we have been representing the best brands for more than 20 years, so why not have the best converters available?”

Even before it became Prism Sound’s distributor, Planeta Analogico had already sold Prism Sound converters to some of Argentina’s best known recording studios, including Romaphonic in Buenos Aires.

“It’s a shame they are located in the machine room and don’t have the physical exposure of a console or a fancy compressor/EQ unit, but they are the heart and soul of these studios and are doing the most important job of keeping recordings alive,” Paracha says.

He adds that the market in Argentina behaves differently to other markets because it fluctuates to reflect the country’s hard economy. However, thanks to Prism Sound’s willingness to alter internal systems, Planeta Analogico is now well placed to represent the brand in all economic conditions.

“We appreciate working with companies that understand and adapt to what is happening in each market,” Paracha adds. “Prism Sound offers that flexibility, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial collaboration with the company.”

For more information, please visit

https://www.planetaanalogico.com/marca-prismsound

-ends-

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture professional digital audio equipment for the international broadcast, film and music production sectors. The company’s products are renowned for their exceptional audio quality and are the converters and interfaces of choice for many of the world’s top artists, producers, composers, mixing and mastering engineers. They are also the mainstay of many internationally acclaimed audio facilities including Metropolis Studios, Sony, ESPN, the Library of Congress and Walt Disney. Prism Sound also produces SADiE audio production workstation software, which is used by major national broadcasters such as the BBC and Radio France, as well as many of the world’s leading mastering houses and classical and live music recording engineers.

For more information: www.prismsound.com