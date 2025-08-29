Priority Home Mortgage Supports Homebuyers in Grand Rapids Amid Recent Housing Policy Changes

Local Mortgage Lender Helps Grand Rapids Residents Navigate Affordable Housing Policies, ADU Rules, and Inclusive Rental Laws in 2025

Priority Home Mortgage, a trusted mortgage lender in Grand Rapids, MI , is committed to helping homebuyers navigate the evolving housing market influenced by recent legislative changes.

Navigating Recent Housing Policy Changes

In 2023, the Michigan Legislature passed several bills affecting the housing market. Notably, House Bill 5336 mandates the use of area median income (AMI) in local housing ordinances for affordable housing determinations. Additionally, Senate Bills 205, 206, and 207 prohibit landlords from denying housing based on a tenant’s source of income, aiming to reduce housing insecurity. FastDemocracy+7Michigan Legislature+7Michigan Legislature+7 Michigan’s Thumb+2Michigan Advance+2

In Grand Rapids, the City Commission has been evaluating housing policies to address the growing need for affordable housing. Proposed changes include allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs), reducing parking requirements, and permitting duplexes in residential areas. Grand Rapids+1 Grand Rapids+3AP News+3Urban Grand Rapids+3

Priority Home Mortgage’s Commitment to Homebuyers

Priority Home Mortgage is dedicated to assisting homebuyers in understanding how these policy changes may impact their mortgage options. The company’s team of experienced mortgage lenders provides personalized guidance to help clients make informed decisions. Grand Rapids

About Priority Home Mortgage

Priority Home Mortgage is a locally owned mortgage lender in Grand Rapids, MI , offering a range of mortgage products tailored to meet the needs of homebuyers. With a focus on personalized service and community involvement, Priority Home Mortgage strives to make the home buying process as smooth and straightforward as possible.

