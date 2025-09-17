Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Prince Silver Corp. (formerly Hawthorn Resources Corp.) (CSE:PRNC)(OTC:PRNCF) (“Prince Silver” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully funded, 6,500-meter exploration drill program at its flagship Prince Silver Project, a past-producing silver-zinc-gold-lead property. The program is designed to expand known high-grade zones, validate historical drilling, and define the broader mineralized system across the property.

Key Highlights:

31 RC holes totaling approximately 6,500 meters are planned in this first phase drilling,

129 historical holes (16,607 meters) confirm widespread mineralization and high-grade zones.

The drill program is fully funded following the closing of two recent financings, totalling over $5.25M CAD

Ralph Shearing, President & Director “We’re excited to launch this fully funded drill program at the Prince Silver Project, which we believe holds significant untapped potential. Our work will focus on expanding known high-grade zones, testing new areas and validating historical drilling. With approximately 6,500 meters of drilling planned, and mineralization open in all directions, this program marks a key step in defining the broader mineralized system and positioning Prince Silver as a standout silver explorer in Nevada.”

2025 Drill Program

The program will consist of approximately 6,500 meters of RC drilling across 31 holes. It is designed to validate historical results, increase confidence in historic unpublished resources estimates, and complete infill and step-out drilling within and surrounding the historic resource area. The goal is to advance the project toward a maiden 43-101 resource estimate by testing potential extensions to know mineralization along strike and to depth. The drill program is being conducted by O’Keefe Drilling Company, headquartered in Butte, MT.

The Prince Silver Project hosts a significant polymetallic carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) and a sediment-hosted gold system, with mineralization that is open in all directions and amenable to open-pit mining and deeper underground mining. The project benefits from shallow, high-grade zones and holds potential for valuable manganese by-products.

Initial assay results from the program will be published as they become available from the laboratories, with ongoing results as the drill program progresses into winter.

Figure 1: First drill set up for start of 2025 drill program – Historic Prince Mine headframe in background

Figure 2: Location of the Prince Silver Project, Nevada

PRINCE SILVER PROJECT HISTORIC EXPLORATION

To evaluate the mineral potential of the Prince Project, an exploration target (the “Exploration Target”) was outlined in a 2024 independent report prepared following JORC guidelines (JORC standards for the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.) by OmniGeoX Exploration Consultants of Perth, Australia based on historical surface and underground drilling.

The Exploration Target was based on 129 historic drill holes drilled through mineralized carbonate replacement beds and host Pioche Shale up to 500M depth. Mineralized polymetallic intersections based on historical block modelling suggests the immediate Exploration Target is between 25-43Mt with grades ranging as 1.44-1.57% Zn, 0.78-0.87% Pb, 0.003-0.005% Cu, 0.28-0.40g/t Au, 37-40g/t Ag and 3.62 4.30% Mn. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Readers are cautioned that the Exploration Target is not an “inferred”, “indicated” or “measured” mineral resource compliant with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). The Exploration Target has been determined based upon 129 historic drill holes totaling 16,606 meters, historic production records including mine level plans and 3D modelling of mineralization and geology. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Previous Drilling & Results

Historical exploration includes 129 drill holes totaling 16,607 meters. Results confirm widespread mineralization and multiple high-grade zones.

*Notable 2014 intercepts:

40.8 m @ 0.63 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag, 1.64% Zn, 3.51% Pb (from 26 m, UDH-55),

24.4 m @ 0.47 g/t Au, 80 g/t Ag, 1.64% Zn, 3.52% Pb, (from 87 m, PRC-11)

2.4 m @ 11.1 g/t Au, 377 g/t Ag, 26.1% Zn, 4.3% Pb (from 14 m, UDH-53)

Importantly, earlier programs only sporadically assayed the Pioche Shale unit however, where assayed the Pioche Shale returned a number of highly prospective historic results such as,

61 m @ 2.1 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag for (from 69 m, CDH-36)

41 m @ 0.7 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag, 3.3% Zn, 0.61% Pb for (from 26 m, UDH-55)

71 m @ 1.4 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag for (from 192 m, PRC-10)

Qualified Person

Ralph Shearing, PGeol. (Alberta) a qualified person under NI 43-101 and, Director and President of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. Prince Silver Corp also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located ~15km NNM of the Prince Silver Project.

