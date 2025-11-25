Primis Achieves Open Measurement SDK Web Video Integration Certification from the IAB Tech Lab for the Third Consecutive Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Primis, the video discovery platform, has once again achieved Open Measurement SDK Integration Validation Compliance from the IAB Tech Lab, with its latest certification confirmed as of October 20, 2025. This marks the third consecutive year that the company has met the highest standards for transparency, ad quality, viewability and impression measurement accuracy in digital video.

The certification verifies that the Primis video player meets the industry’s strictest requirements for accurate and transparent ad viewability and impression measurement across the web. It underscores the company’s commitment to accountability, reliability, and best practices, ensuring that publishers, advertisers, and users benefit from a trusted and verifiable video experience.

“Earning IAB Tech Lab certification for the third consecutive year reinforces our mission to deliver technology that supports a safer and more transparent digital ecosystem,” said Omer Chetrit, Head of Product at Primis. “Trust and accountability have always been at the heart of how we build our products and partnerships, and this achievement reflects that dedication.”

Primis continues to Push for More, raising the bar for compliance and helping build a cleaner, more transparent, and trustworthy ad tech ecosystem.

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Their video ad monetization platform increases publishers’ revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. Trusted by over 200 digital publishers, Primis reaches more than 450 million unique users each month with a personalized, engagement-driven experience that encourages deeper content exploration and repeat visits.

Primis is also the creator of Sellers.guide, a free automated tool for managing and optimizing ads.txt files. It provides helpful information and industry benchmarks to promote transparency and efficiency in the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

