PreventScripts Names Two Sector Leaders to its Board of Directors

“Bill and Jean Anne have already brought powerful insights and are trusted advisors who will help us secure success,” said Harless. “Both support our mission of driving healthcare provider revenues through proven interventions aimed at aiding the 33% percent of the population with metabolic disorders.”

Jones brings over 37 years of public accounting and commercial banking experience with a large national bank. As a seasoned business leader and strategic advisor, Jones brings experience in corporate governance, risk management and financial operations. Jones is currently a member of the board and serves on the Audit committee of Independence Bank of Kentucky and on the board of the Commonwealth Fund of Kentucky Educational Television, where he is also chair of the Nominating committee. Jones serves on the advisory board of National Association of Corporate Directors – Nashville, where he also chairs the Program committee.

“I am thrilled to join PreventScripts,” said Jones. “The company’s forward-thinking approach to preventative health resonates with my commitment to driving positive change. I look forward to applying my ability to support PreventScripts as it works to improve outcomes in primary care populations.”

A serial entrepreneur, Booth spent 30 years working in semiconductors and sold businesses to Apple and Texas Instruments. She is the CEO of UnaliWear, the makers of the voice-controlled Kanega watch that provides discreet support for falls, medication reminders and guide-me-home assistance. Her background spans systems, software, and applications engineering; silicon development engineering; and operations and product engineering. She holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas – Austin and a master’s degree in computer engineering from National Technological University.

“I want to support Brandi and PreventScripts because it improves much needed patient health across the healthcare landscape, particularly in rural areas where access to care is more challenging,” said Booth. “The patient monitoring strategies it deploys create a powerful feedback loop between the provider and patient. I have witnessed the rapid evolution of healthcare tech, and I look forward to driving meaningful impact for the company.”

PreventScripts also announced four clinical advisory board members complementary to a full-fledged board of directors. The clinical advisory board is comprised of physicians with a unique perspective and breadth of expertise to enhance PreventScripts’ comprehensive platform. The board now includes:

Dr. Rebecca Berman, MD, Professor and Internal Medicine Residency Program Director at the University of California, San Francisco

Dr. Kathy Nieder, MD, Staff Physician at Baptist Health Medical Group

Dr. Todd Prewitt, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Humana Care Solutions

Dr. Robert Wilson, MD, President of CovenantCare

PreventScripts is at the vanguard of healthcare innovation, offering physicians cutting-edge tools to empower patients in their health journeys. It is redefining patient self-care and physician support through insurance-covered platforms and alignment with top-tier health recommendations. PreventScripts offers a groundbreaking platform, providing tools for physicians to extend to patients covered by insurance, enabling them to self-monitor their health through a dedicated health behavior change app.

This app is not only enriched with content and recommendations from ADA, AHA, and the Diabetes Prevention Program but delivers information in a way that helps patients put the guidance into practice immediately. Moreover, it integrates biometric education, adhering to both AAP adolescent and AFP adolescent/adult guidelines, ensuring optimal monitoring of Blood Pressure, Weight, Blood Sugar, and BMI. Beyond offering this revolutionary app, PreventScripts tailors its service line to sync seamlessly with a provider’s specific clinic workflow. PreventScripts has assessed over 10,000 patients and triaged close to 6,000 since its inception. For more information, visit https://preventscripts.com/.

