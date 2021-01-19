PrestigePEO Unveils Newest Version of Its Mobile App With Enhanced Features and Capabilities

Completely Redesigned PrestigeGO Offers Clients Improved Usability and Enhanced Security

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MOBILE—PrestigePEO, one of the nation’s largest professional employer organizations (PEO), announced today the unveiling of the latest version of its mobile app, PrestigeGO.

With a completely new user interface, PrestigeGO allows for a much smoother user experience, making it easier than ever for client managers and employees to stay connected and in charge of any HR challenge. The redesign improves usability, security, and navigation. It also features biometric authentication options, such as access via Touch ID and facial recognition for enhanced security.

PrestigeGO offers simple new options to help manage common HR issues, such as reviewing payroll, managing various HR-related requests, and submitting or approving time-off requests. It also gives client managers the power to seamlessly execute position changes, adjust pay rates, and handle other critical HR functions while working remotely or on-the-go. For employees, PrestigeGO provides fast access to pay stubs, year-to-date earnings, details about employee benefit plans, and time-off balances. Managers and employees also can connect with their dedicated PrestigePEO HR specialists for further assistance – all from their mobile devices.

“The revamp of the PrestigeGO mobile app further solidifies PrestigePEO’s continued commitment to deliver value-added, cost-effective solutions and exceptional service to the small business community. The improved app allows for a smoother user experience, making it easier than ever for client managers to stay connected with their workforces and in charge of any HR challenges. It’s truly a smarter way to manage HR,” said Andrew Lubash, co-founder and chief executive officer at PrestigePEO.

“In today’s digital world, PrestigeGO flexibility and mobility are helping ensure SMBs can seamlessly manage HR functionality on the go – anytime, anywhere and simplifies and streamlines their human resources operations. We believe our clients will come to rely upon this new app version as an essential tool for effectively overseeing their teams, 24/7/365,” Lubash concluded.

PrestigeGO is available to PrestigePEO clients via the Apple or Android app store.

About PrestigePEO

Melville, NY-based PrestigePEO, also known as Prestige Employee Administrators LLC, provides integrated, end-to-end human resources solutions to small and mid-size businesses (SMBs), designed to manage all integral HR operations. This includes support for employee benefits management, payroll administration, workers’ compliance, and HR guidance, among others.

PrestigePEO’s full spectrum of HR services and solutions helps SMBs lower employee benefit costs, reduce administrative workloads and manage critical HR functions. PrestigePEO is among only 1% of PEOs that are ESAC-accredited, Workers Comp Risk Management (CI)-certified, and classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the IRS – demonstrating financial stability and strict adherence with a diverse range of regulatory and security standards.

To learn more, visit www.prestigepeo.com and follow PrestigePEO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

