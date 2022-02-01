Prepare to Lie or Die: The Pinocchio-Inspired Souls-like Lies of P is Available Now!

Take on the Role of Geppetto’s Prized Puppet to Uncover the Mysteries of Krat and Save the City in this New Take on the Fairy-Tale Classic

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bloodborne—NEOWIZ, a global game developer and publisher is excited to announce that the much-anticipated Souls-like, Lies of P, has officially launched on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Mac App Store. Prior to its launch, Lies of P has been lauded as a compelling entry to the Souls-like genre, earning multiple awards including “Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game,” “Best Role Playing Game” and “Best Action Adventure Game” at Gamescom 2022. The demo version of Lies of P received over 1 million downloads and reached the top spot on Steam’s “Daily Active Demo Players” and “Most Wishlisted Upcoming Games” categories as part of Steam Next Fest in June 2023. The title has also received critical praise in Reviews from the media including:









“In a year that is fit to bursting with Game of the Year contenders, Lies of P grabs you by the throat and demands that you place it on the list.” – ComicBook.com

“Neowiz aimed for the stars, much like the ones its Pinocchio wishes upon, and hits them with machine-like accuracy.” – Game Informer

“…with an awesome weapon crafting system, some really memorable boss fights, and one of the better stories we’ve seen in this genre, I can enthusiastically recommend you spend your time hanging out with Geppetto and friends.” – IGN

View the Lies of P launch trailer on YouTube.

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action Souls-like game set in the dark, Belle Époque-inspired city of Krat. Once a beautiful city, Krat has become a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague sweeps the land. Play as P, a puppet who must fight his way through the city on his unrelenting journey to find Geppetto and finally become human. Lies of P presents an elegant world filled with tension, deep combat and character customization systems, and a gripping story with interesting narrative choices where the more lies told, the more human P becomes. Just remember: in a world filled with lies, no one can be trusted…

“We are so thankful to the community for their feedback and encouragement that helped us forge a new path in the Souls-like genre,” said Lies of P Director Jiwon Choi. “Lies of P is our love letter to the genre and its fans, and we’re very appreciative to the media who supported us in this journey and recognized our goals and ambitions. Now it’s time for players everywhere to experience all Krat has to offer for themselves!”

NEOWIZ launched Lies of P worldwide on Sept. 19, 2023. The standard and deluxe editions are available for $59.99 and $69.99 respectively, in digital or physical format on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and participating retailers. The standard edition of Lies of P is also available via the Mac App Store for models with Apple silicon for $59.99. This game is rated “M” for Mature by the ESRB, PEGI 16, and USK 16.

About NEOWIZ

Established in 1997, NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660) is a pioneer in social platforms and online games. As one of the leading game companies in Korea, the company has successfully published a wide variety of PC and mobile games since 2003. In recent years, the company has developed and published several wildly successful titles including; Brave Nine, Skul: The Hero Slayer, and DJMAX RESPECT V.

