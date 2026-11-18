Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the “Company” or “Predictiv AI”) announces the appointment of Sana Srithas, the Company’s current Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Srithas will assume responsibility for the Company’s day-to-day operations, strategic initiatives, and ongoing business activities, ensuring continuity of leadership and execution of the Company’s business objectives.

The appointment follows the decision by Suman Pushparajah, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, to take a personal leave of absence to attend to personal matters.

The Company remains focused on advancing its strategic priorities, maintaining business continuity, serving its customers, and creating long-term shareholder value.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company’s products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Sana Srithas

Interim Chief Executive Officer & Director

647-760-9272

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company’s business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire