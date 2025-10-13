Precision Welding Group Becomes Official Provider of TEKA Welding Fume Extraction and Exhaust Systems in the United States

Partnership expands Precision Welding Group’s product line with German-engineered TEKA filtration systems, strengthening its commitment to cleaner, safer, and more compliant welding environments across the U.S.

Precision Welding Group, a leader in industrial welding solutions, proudly announces its new partnership as an authorized provider of TEKA fume extraction and exhaust products across the United States. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering high-performance air filtration solutions to fabrication shops, manufacturing facilities, and educational institutions focused on welding safety and compliance.

PWG Partners with TEKA to Bring Welding Fume Exhaust to US



TEKA is a globally recognized manufacturer known for its innovative welding fume extraction systems designed to meet and exceed international air quality standards. By adding TEKA’s product line to its offerings, Precision Welding Group reinforces its commitment to helping clients maintain clean, compliant, and safe working environments.

“We understand the importance of proper air filtration in any fabrication space,” said Benjamin Howell, President of Precision Welding Group. “TEKA’s reputation for reliable, German-engineered systems aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best tools and equipment to the welding industry.”

Precision Welding Group will offer the full range of TEKA units, including mobile, stationary, and centralized filtration systems designed for every welding application.

To learn more about TEKA fume extraction systems or to request a quote, visit www.precisionweldinggroup.com or contact howell@precisionweldinggroup.com.

SOURCE: Precision Welding Group

