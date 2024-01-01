Precision Vehicle Solutions Selected to Operate Finished Vehicle Logistics at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinishedVehicleLogistics–Precision Vehicle Solutions (PVS) today announced it has been selected to operate finished vehicle logistics at Ford Motor Company’s Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP) and Louisville Assembly Plant (LAP), marking a significant expansion of the company’s operations and reflecting Ford’s continued confidence in Precision as a long-term partner for complex, high-volume finished vehicle logistics.









KTP, Ford’s largest manufacturing plant in the United States and one of its most complex facilities globally, produces more than 460,000 trucks and SUVs annually. The site’s high job-per-hour rate and multiple outbound flows make it one of the most operationally challenging sites in North America. PVS’s selection reflects its expanding operational footprint and disciplined approach to managing complex outbound logistics at scale.

“This award brings meaningful job creation for labor teams and long-term career opportunities for Precision’s teams, reinforcing our commitment to employee development, safety training, and operational excellence,” said Matt Alber, Chief Executive Officer.

With the addition of KTP and LAP, Precision now supports approximately 15 percent of all North American finished-vehicle production sites and nearly half of Ford and GM’s combined U.S. footprint.

Vehicles produced at KTP ship to approximately 65 destinations across North America by rail and shuttle, accounting for roughly 93 percent of total outbound volume. PVS will manage this entire rail-and-shuttle flow, including direct loading of vehicles onto railcars and shuttle transfers to regional railheads.

Safety will be central to KTP operations. Precision will deploy its established ERM safety systems, standardized operating procedures, and data-driven monitoring to support incident prevention, workforce readiness, and continuous improvement across yard, rail, and outbound vehicle movements.

Operations at KTP will commence immediately, with Precision overseeing finished vehicle movements, yard operations, and outbound logistics coordination.

About Precision Vehicle Solutions

Precision Vehicle Solutions (PVS) provides finished vehicle logistics services for automotive OEMs across North America. The company specializes in full-service vehicle processing and yard management, rail operations, and outbound logistics at high-volume production facilities.

PVS delivers safe and efficient vehicle movement through the post-production supply chain, improving visibility and reducing idle time from plant release through downstream distribution. Its operations are executed within formal labor frameworks that emphasize workforce representation, standardized training, and continuity across complex, large-scale environments.

Precision Vehicle Solutions is a subsidiary of Precision Vehicle Holdings.

