PPX Mining Corp. Amends Second Tranche Payment Terms of Silver Royalty Agreement With Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX)(the “Company” or “PPX“) has, together with Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE:SCRI)(OTCQX:SLCRF)(FRA:QS0) (“SCR“), yesterday amended certain terms of the silver royalty agreement between the Company and SCR originally dated December 13, 2024 (the “Silver Royalty Agreement” and the amendment thereto referred to as the “Amendment“).

The second tranche price of the Silver Royalty Agreement in the amount of US$1,470,000, originally payable by SCR to PPX on or before August 6, 2025, has been amended in order to split the payment obligation in two and extend the time by which the total amount of US$1,470,000 must be paid. In connection with these amendments, a total of US$833,000 of the second tranche payment has been paid by SCR to PPX, and the remaining US$637,000 will be payable on or before December 31, 2025. Proceeds will be used by PPX to support its ongoing construction of the CIL and flotation plant at the Company’s Igor project, located in La Libertad, Peru (the “Beneficiation Plant“).

In connection with the split of the second tranche payment obligations and the partial payment made by SCR, the royalty percentage and total payable ounces to which SCR is entitled under the Silver Royalty Agreement have been increased pro rata by the amount paid (relative to the total amount payable), by 5.1% (to a total of 11.1%), and 76,500 ounces of silver (to an aggregate total of 166,500 ounces of silver), respectively.

Upon payment by SCR to PPX of the remainder of the second tranche price (being US$637,000), the royalty percentage and total payable ounces will increase by an additional 3.9% (to a total of 15%) and 58,500 ounces of silver (to an aggregate total of 225,000 ounces of silver) respectively, as originally contemplated in the Silver Royalty Agreement.

In consideration of the splitting and extension of the second tranche payment, the parties also amended the Silver Royalty Agreement to extend the date by which the minimum silver royalty that SCR is entitled to receive under the Silver Royalty Agreement will commence, from the original date of October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026 (subject to earlier commencement upon startup of metallurgical operations at the Beneficiation Plant).

Further details regarding the Silver Royalty Agreement can be found in the Company’s press releases dated December 16, 2024 and February 6, 2025 announcing closing of the First Tranche. A copy of the Royalty Agreement is available, and a copy of the Royalty Amendment will shortly be available, on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company’s 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

