Powering the Future of Electrification

Elektros Inc. Continues Advancing Lithium Opportunities, EV Charging Innovation, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Positioned to Capitalize on Expanding Global Demand for Critical Minerals, Energy Infrastructure, and Electric Vehicles

ELEKTROS INC. (OTC PINK:ELEK)

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today provided an update regarding its ongoing focus on hard rock lithium opportunities, patented electric vehicle charging technology, and continued efforts to advance its long-term strategic initiatives in support of the evolving electrification marketplace.

As global demand for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and critical minerals continues to expand, Elektros remains focused on developing opportunities related to lithium resources and technologies designed to support future transportation and energy infrastructure needs.

“Our vision remains centered on the future of energy, transportation, and critical minerals,” stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc.

The Company’s patented electric vehicle charging technology, protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100, relates to multi-port charging technology designed for electric vehicle charging applications.

As part of its intellectual property strategy, Elektros has communicated with various automotive industry participants regarding its patented technology. The Company recently received correspondence from counsel representing Volkswagen Group of America acknowledging receipt of the Company’s patent-related communication and indicating that the matter would be reviewed internally. The correspondence does not constitute an admission of infringement, liability, licensing, or any commercial agreement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information

Elektros Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

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