Power On. Connected. emnify Debuts Factory-First Instant Connectivity for IoT Devices at CES 2026









LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2026–emnify, a cloud-native IoT connectivity provider, is introducing a factory-first approach to IoT connectivity that enables devices to connect instantly, reliably, and globally the moment they power on. An award-winning leader in eSIM and IoT connectivity, emnify brings this factory-first approach to CES 2026 to address the growing complexity of IoT manufacturing at scale.

Built around Bootstrap Connectivity and a single global eSIM SKU, emnify’s approach allows electronics goods manufacturers to ship devices that are already connected from the production line—eliminating manual SIM handling, fragmented SKUs, and common first-boot activation failures. Powered by emnify’s SGP.32-ready eSIM orchestration stack, connectivity becomes part of manufacturing rather than a post-deployment task.

“While IoT devices are designed with connectivity in mind, SIM logistics have long remained physical—relying on plastic SIMs, manual handling, and post-production provisioning,” said Martin Giess, co-founder and founding CTO at emnify. “We built Bootstrap Connectivity with a factory-first mindset, so devices connect reliably from the moment they power on, using one global eSIM SKU, without locking electronics goods manufacturers into a single provider.”

What emnify is introducing at CES 2026

Instant Connectivity with Bootstrap Connectivity

Devices connect immediately at first power-up—whether in the factory or in the field—using a provider-independent bootstrap profile that supports bring-your-own-carrier flexibility throughout the device lifecycle.

Factory-first enablement and zero-touch manufacturing

Connectivity provisioning and testing can be performed directly on the production line, reducing manual SIM handling, configuration errors, and first-boot failures before devices ship.

Open, SGP.32-ready eSIM orchestration

Connectivity is embedded once and managed securely across the full device lifecycle, supporting long-term flexibility without dependence on a single provider ecosystem.

Meet emnify at CES 2026

Media, analysts and electronics goods manufacturers are invited to visit emnify at CES 2026, North Hall, Booth #10477, to see how factory-first bootstrap connectivity enables one global SKU and simpler IoT manufacturing at scale.

About emnify

emnify is a cloud-native IoT connectivity innovator enabling electronics goods manufacturers to embed and manage cellular connectivity digitally—from factory to field—using open eSIM orchestration and a factory-first approach.

