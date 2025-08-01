Power Circuit Productions Announces New Podcast: ‘The Power Circuit’ Hosted by Gaurav Srivastava

Gaurav Srivastava today announced the launch of his new podcast, The Power Circuit, a deep-dive series exploring “how power actually works.”

Strategic investor Gaurav Srivastava today announced the launch of his new podcast, The Power Circuit, a deep-dive series exploring “how power actually works.” Each episode features candid, long-form conversations with former intelligence officials, business leaders and policymakers, unpacking the hidden mechanics of crisis management, strategic decision-making and geopolitical transformation.

“Power is a multi-dimensional force,” says Srivastava. “On The Power Circuit, we’ll go beyond headlines to reveal the levers, networks and strategies that really shape our world.”

A recognized authority in energy, commodities and frontier-market finance, Srivastava brings to the microphone a wealth of real-life, behind the scenes experience. After leaving college in 2008 to manage his family’s first South African investment, he went on to build a track record of transformative deals in the petroleum and gas sector.

The Power Circuit will kick off in Q4/2025 with interviews featuring former senior intelligence and military officers who played pivotal roles in counterterrorism and nation-building operations, a senior Public Relations professional who has dedicated himself to rebuilding his country and and a former senior White House advisor shaping US Foreign Policy.

Srivastava is no stranger to long-form podcast dialogue. He’s appeared in a double-episode of Targeted -a series spotlighting individuals hit by unfounded business and political allegations-and a double episode on Going Rogue with Lara Logan , dissecting the intersection of geopolitics, oil diplomacy and reputation warfare.

The Power Circuit launches Q4, 2025, with new episodes released weekly on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. To subscribe, visit www.thepowercircuit.com or follow @ThePowerCircuit on X and LinkedIn.

Gaurav Srivastava is a strategic investor specializing in energy, commodities and financial markets across emerging economies. Since 2008, he has led ventures in South Africa’s petroleum sector, built cross-border partnerships in Asia and orchestrated infrastructure investments in the Middle East. A frequent commentator on global affairs, he has been featured on Targeted , Going Rogue with Lara Logan and in leading financial and geopolitical publications.

