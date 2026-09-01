PostNet presents its 2025 Franchisee of the Year award

Jerry Kahn, owner of PostNet Lake Forest, Illinois, receives honor for the second time

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has selected Jerry Kahn, owner of PostNet Lake Forest, Illinois., as its 2025 Franchisee of the Year. The award was announced at PostNet’s recent annual conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

This is Kahn’s second recognition as Franchisee of the Year. In 2014, as the store’s general manager, he shared the award with his father, Dave Kahn, the store’s original owner.

“Each year, our franchisees demonstrate the vision, commitment and leadership it takes to succeed, and Jerry is a standout example of those qualities,” PostNet Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson said. “He and his team at PostNet Lake Forest consistently go above and beyond for their customers, delivering outstanding service while serving as reliable community partners and strong ambassadors for the PostNet brand.”

PostNet’s top individual honor, the Franchisee of the Year award recipient is selected from among hundreds of franchisees across the U.S. Selection criteria include outstanding operational performance, customer service, leadership and community involvement.

The Kahns were among PostNet’s earliest franchisees. After opening an independent mailing and shipping store, Dave Kahn converted the business to a PostNet franchise to take advantage of the company’s support, training and tools.

The center has since become a successful legacy business for the Kahn family, with Jerry Kahn assuming ownership following his father’s retirement. He now works alongside his wife, Vickie, and son, Joey, as they continue building PostNet Lake Forest.

“Growing up alongside the business gave me the opportunity to see firsthand what my father built and the impact it had on our customers and community,” said Jerry Kahn. “When I became general manager in 2006, I was proud to help carry that legacy forward. More than 30 years after opening, our business is stronger than ever and positioned for an exciting future.”

In his tenure with PostNet, Jerry Kahn has earned other company honors, including a PostNet Top Performer honor in 2024 and a company Core Value Award in 2022. PostNet Lake Forest is also distinguished as a top shipper with UPS for more than 15 consecutive years.

PostNet is a global leader in printing, shipping and design services, providing small businesses and consumers with convenient, high-quality solutions including custom graphic design and marketing materials, packing and shipping services and mailbox rentals.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With over 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and South Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. In 2024 the company rebranded under Fortidia. For more information about PostNet services, visit postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit postnetfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A.—a company headquartered in Italy—and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform—including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates – served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

fortidia.com – mbeglobal.com – mbe.it – mbe.es – mbe.de – mbefrance.fr – mbe.pl – mbe.pt – mbe.co.uk – worldoptions.com – packsend.com.au – packsend.co.uk – postnet.com – parcelvalue.eu – spedingo.com/en – gelproximity.com/en – alphagraphics.com – kwikkopy.com.au – multicopy.nl – printspeak.com –

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SOURCE PostNet