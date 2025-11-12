PostNet named to Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans list

Continued placement highlights system’s efforts to help service members transition smoothly into entrepreneurship

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has once again been recognized as one of the nation’s best franchise opportunities for veterans, earning continued placement on Entrepreneur’s annual ranking of the Top Franchises for Veterans.

“Franchising is a natural fit for veterans,” said Bill McPherson, Vice President of Retail Network Development at PostNet. “Veterans bring discipline, leadership and a strong sense of purpose to everything they do, and those qualities are perfect for franchise ownership. At PostNet, we’re proud to help them build on those strengths to create successful businesses of their own.”

Each year, Entrepreneur evaluates hundreds of franchise brands to determine which offer the most rewarding opportunities for veterans pursuing business ownership. The ranking highlights the top 150 franchises and is based on factors including veteran incentives, how veteran franchisees are supported within the organization and how each company performed in the overall Franchise 500®, released earlier this year.

PostNet has long been committed to supporting military veterans as they move into civilian life. The company offers veteran incentives and comprehensive training to help ensure new franchisees feel confident from the beginning.

“Leaving military service is a pivotal moment in any veteran’s life,” McPherson said. “That’s why we’re committed to providing the tools, guidance and community that empower them to succeed as entrepreneurs.”

PostNet is a global leader in printing, shipping, and design services, providing small businesses and consumers with convenient, high-quality solutions to meet their everyday needs, including custom graphic design and marketing materials, packing and shipping services, and mailbox rentals.

For more information, visit www.postnet.com.

About PostNet



PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. – a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy – and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, the combination of its physical platform – including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates – with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

www.fortidia.com – www.prestashop.com/en – www.mbeglobal.com – www.mbe.it – www.mbe.es – www.mbe.de – www.mbefrance.fr – www.mbe.pl – www.mbe.pt – www.mbe.co.uk – www.postnet.com – www.packsend.com.au – www.packsend.co.uk – www.worldoptions.com – www.alphagraphics.com – www.multicopy.nl – www.printspeak.com – www.gelproximity.com/en – www.spedingo.com/en

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/postnet-named-to-entrepreneurs-2025-top-franchises-for-veterans-list-302611338.html

SOURCE PostNet