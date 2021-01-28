Postman’s Vision for the Next Generation of APIs Draws 4 Million New Users in 2020

Strategic product releases and corporate milestones bolster the company heading into Postman Galaxy, the global virtual API conference with more than 20,000 registered attendees

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postman, the leading platform for API development, closed 2020 with significant corporate momentum propelled by product advancements and customer growth on a massive, global scale. Coming off of a milestone year for the business—including its latest funding round valuing the company at $2 billion and adding four million new users—Postman looks to 2021 and beyond to continue guiding the industry through the next generation of APIs.

Postman will kick off the new year strong with Postman Galaxy, a virtual three-day global API conference taking place Feb. 2-4, 2021. With more than 20,000 registrants and counting, Postman Galaxy features world-renowned experts, including Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak, NASA veteran Dr. Ellen Ochoa, and AWS Chief Evangelist Jeff Barr. In addition to advanced Postman use cases, the conference’s sessions will focus on topics ranging from innovations in API development, testing, design, and architecture, to overall DevOps, developer experience, and collaboration trends. The company will also announce the winner of the Postman API Hack, a multi-week global online hackathon calling on developers to unleash the future of APIs and offering $100,000 in cash prizes. Registration to attend Postman Galaxy is open now.

“In 2020, more organizations than ever realized how critical APIs are for modernizing their business. Even beyond that, API collaboration will be the key to solving some of today’s toughest technological challenges,” said Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman. “Our world-class team made several strategic decisions over the past year to continue empowering Postman users on a number of fronts—including the ability to collaborate on APIs with people outside of their organizations via the new public workspaces functionality. Overall, this year brought a lot of exciting developments as a company, scaling to more than 13 million users across the globe, and we’re excited to continue building upon this momentum with our community.”

Corporate and Customer Milestones:

Raised $150 million in Series C funding at a $2 billion valuation, led by Insight Partners with participation from CRV and Nexus Venture Partners.

Scaled to more than 13 million users, adding approximately 4 million in 2020 alone. More than 840,000 organizations around the world have at least one user signed up for Postman today, including 98% of the Fortune 500.

Grew employee headcount by 65%.

Experienced a surge in API requests, peaking at an all-time high of more than half a billion monthly requests.

Launched its inaugural Postman Galaxy API conference.

Product Innovation and Recognition:

Unveiled public workspaces, the first massively multiplayer API experience offering the ability for both API producers and consumers to collaborate at scale.

Released a new web client for users to access Postman from a browser interface, allowing them to improve the speed and scope of their API development.

Announced the general availability of API Builder and a new reporting feature, two capabilities that strengthen the company’s powerful enterprise-level offering.

Honored as one of the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, a definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

Named as Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Full Life Cycle API Management.

Ecosystem Expansion and Initiatives:

Partnered with AsyncAPI to develop the open source tools needed to build the next generation of APIs.

Joined the OpenAPI Initiative, the consortium of forward-looking industry experts focused on creating, evolving, and promoting the OpenAPI Specification.

Organized the Postman COVID-19 API Resource Center to give those on the front lines of battling the pandemic easy access to real-time critical data.

Published the findings of its annual State of the API Report, the largest and most comprehensive survey of the API industry.

