Positioning for America’s Next Lithium Opportunity: Elektros (OTC:ELEK) Evaluates Northern New York Potential

Company examines a possible domestic hard-rock lithium pathway as U.S. battery supply chains remain in focus

Elektros, Inc.

A U.S. Lithium Opportunity Worth Evaluating

The expansion of electric mobility and battery-based energy storage continues to place lithium in the spotlight. As the United States looks to strengthen supply-chain resilience, potential domestic sources of battery materials remain an important area of industry attention.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC:ELEK), a publicly traded company on the OTC market, is evaluating a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, near the Canadian border on the American side. The review is at an exploratory stage. The company has not announced a completed acquisition or an independently verified mineral resource or reserve.

A Potentially More Direct Route to U.S. Markets

If supported by favorable geology, secure property and mineral rights, appropriate permits, infrastructure and viable project economics, a domestic lithium source could offer a more direct connection to U.S. processing customers. A U.S. location may also provide the potential to limit dependence on overseas ocean freight and certain international customs and import procedures.

No transportation savings, tariff benefits or commercial advantages have been established for this opportunity. The potential benefits would need to be tested through detailed due diligence.

A Market Backdrop Drawing Industry Attention

Benzinga reported on October 22, 2026, in an article titled “Lithium’s $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat,” that a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook anticipates global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050. The outlook cited the potential need for 134 new mines and more than $100 billion in investment, with electric vehicles and stationary energy storage contributing to demand.

These are broad industry estimates. They are not ELEKTROS forecasts, and the article did not discuss the company’s northern New York opportunity.

A Broader Technology and Infrastructure Focus

ELEKTROS is also exploring potential development relationships involving its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company views its lithium interests and EV charging technology as distinct areas that may complement its longer-term business vision.

The company is not announcing a commercial prototype, licensing agreement, customer adoption or patent-related revenue in this release.

Due Diligence Comes First

The evaluation process includes confirming property and mineral rights, seeking independent geological assessment and sampling, reviewing environmental and permitting requirements, identifying practical processing and transportation options, and assessing potential capital requirements and transaction terms.

ELEKTROS believes that measurable progress must be grounded in verification and disciplined review. The outcome of these steps will help determine whether the opportunity merits further consideration.

A Note to Shareholders

ELEKTROS appreciates its shareholders and the broader investor community for following developments in domestic lithium and EV technology. The company intends to assess opportunities with ambition while recognizing the technical, regulatory and financial work required to advance an early-stage project.

Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God as it works toward measurable progress. This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a recommendation to purchase ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The potential northern New York property discussed in this release has not been acquired by ELEKTROS and is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition of the northern New York property, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including geological uncertainty; title and mineral-rights issues; permitting and environmental obligations; availability of capital; commodity-price changes; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; counterparties; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: “Lithium’s $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat.” The article reported a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050, potentially requiring 134 new mines and more than $100 billion in investment. These are industry-wide estimates, not forecasts for ELEKTROS or the northern New York opportunity.

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

Benzinga article: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire