POSaBIT Partners with Last Mile Delivery Management Company Onfleet to Extend Payment Services for Cannabis Customers

Integration enables cannabis customers to access payment and point-of-sales services within Onfleet’s end-to-end last mile delivery management software

TORONTO & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the premier cannabis point of sale and payments platform, today announced a partnership and product integration with Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform. The integration extends the POSaBIT payments and point-of-sale technologies into the Onfleet platform to streamline processes and improve efficiency for cannabis customers.

Recent legislation in the cannabis sector has accelerated the market value over the past several years, and it has been a critical driver for business growth, job creation, investments, and more. As laws increasingly pass and go into effect across the U.S., businesses will need to ensure their infrastructure and processes (i.e., payments) are prepared to efficiently handle consumer demand and successfully scale.

“Partnering with Onfleet is a major milestone for POSaBIT. Though our platform already reliably serves cannabis delivery customers, integration with Onfleet helps to make our open platform the best in the market,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/Co-Founder of POSaBIT. “Adding the industry’s favorite delivery system makes the experience for delivery drivers, budtenders, and end customers even better. And expanding the POSaBIT platform with this new integration helps our customers increase margins and lower costs, which is the name of the game with the industry in flux.”

Available now in beta, this integration enables cannabis retailers to efficiently route and dispatch delivery orders, verify age, accept payment, and track inventory with support from Onfleet’s platform. The integration is scheduled to be generally available to all cannabis delivery merchants by the end of 2022.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a San Francisco-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet’s software powers millions of deliveries per week for thousands of businesses around the world. Onfleet’s platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive drive apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience. To learn more, please visit www.onfleet.com.

