Portfolio Companies Raised over $120 Million in Series A Funding, Showcasing GenAI-Driven Growth in Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Healthcare

FoundersX Ventures , a leading AI-first venture capital firm, today announced that eight of its seed-stage portfolio companies have collectively raised over $120 million in Series A funding. These investments highlight the robust revenue growth and market traction of AI-powered startups, countering concerns about GenAI hype. With annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $5 million to $20 million, these companies demonstrate strong fundamentals in cybersecurity, finance, healthcare, and legal sectors, driven by the accelerating penetration of generative AI (GenAI).

Founded in 2016 by Helen H. Liang, PhD , and Tom Kosnik, PhD, FoundersX Ventures has backed over 100 early-stage startups, yielding eight unicorns and a dozen acquisitions by high-growth companies. The firm’s “invest early, win deep” philosophy, inspired by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s “$Zero-Billion Unicorn” venture creation gameplan, positions these startups as future industry leaders.

The companies announced new Series A funding include:

Jericho Security (New York City): A trailblazer in using AI to combat AI-powered phishing attacks. Jericho empowers banking, insurance, and telecom clients to address the fast-growing generative AI cybersecurity market in 2025. Won a DoD contract in cyberdefense. Raised $15 million in Series A funding.

Alinea Invest (New York City): Founded by two former Wall Street Gen Z analysts, Alinea’s AI-driven wealth management platform serves over 1 million Gen Z users, building the next-gen Fidelity for retail investors. Raised $10 million in Series A funding, featured on CBS News.

Solve Intelligence (San Francisco): The fast-growing platform uses AI to streamline patent drafting and review for IP law firms, serving over 200 IP firms and in-house teams across the US, Europe, and Asia. Raised $12 million in Series A funding.

Arintra (Chicago): Founded by two machine learning PhDs, Arintra uses GenAI to automate medical billing, revolutionizing healthcare and delivering revenue assurance at scale. Arintra’s platform has processed over $1 billion in healthcare charges, helping customers recover millions in revenue. Raised $21 million in Series A funding.

Glyphic Bio (San Francisco): Building a next-gen single-molecule protein sequencing platform powered by AI to generate de novo proteomic data, unlocking new possibilities in drug discovery and precision medicine. Raised $38 million in Series A funding.

Another three companies have raised over $30M in A round funding and are yet to make announcements. “These new funding rounds reflect the transformative power of GenAI across industries,” said Helen H. Liang, PhD, Founder and Managing Partner of FoundersX Ventures. “Despite market skepticism, our early-stage GenAI portfolio companies are achieving ARR from $5 million to $20 million, driven by strong fundamentals. With global GenAI spending projected to reach over $600 billion in 2025, and multi-agent systems accelerating innovation, these startups are poised to become the next $Zero-Billion Unicorns. We’re committed to backing founders who define new markets with GenAI.”

The announcements align with a 76% surge in global generative AI spending from 2024 to 2025. FoundersX Ventures supports its portfolio through Silicon Valley, New York and Cambridge, MA hubs, connecting startups with top talents in AI, robotics, and data science from Stanford, Berkeley, Harvard and MIT, and a powerful venture ecosystem including Big Tech accelerators such as Nvidia Inception and Google Startup Accelerator.

FoundersX Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based, AI-first venture capital firm founded in 2016. With over 100 early-stage investments, including eight unicorns (e.g., Salt Security, Jeeves, Kapital) and over 30 companies valued over $100M, the firm drives innovation in AI chips, quantum computing, fintech, cybersecurity, and digital health. Featured in WSJ Venture Capital Pro and Business Insider, FoundersX leads seed stage deals and co-lead A round deals. Besides Silicon Valley, the firm has offices in Cambridge / Boston and New York.

