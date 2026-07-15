Poor Leadership Is Part of an $8.8 Trillion Problem. Spexalink Has Assembled a Bench of NASA, Google, and McKinsey Veterans to Solve the Highest-Stakes Piece of It

The global platform is taking a targeted approach to a problem measured in the trillions: matching senior leaders with coaches who have actually held the roles they advise on, from a former NASA CIO to a former McKinsey associate partner.

Every year, Gallup measures one of the largest and least-visible costs in the global economy: the price of disengaged, poorly led workforces. Its most recent State of the Global Workplace report puts that figure at $8.8 trillion, roughly 9 percent of global GDP. It is one of the most-cited statistics in business, and it points to a problem that sits, at its root, with leadership.

That number is worth unpacking, because it explains the scale of what is at stake. It captures the productivity lost when employees are disengaged, and Gallup’s own research consistently traces the single largest driver of engagement to one factor: the quality of the person leading them. Managers alone account for an estimated 70 percent of the variance in team engagement. When leadership fails, the cost does not stay contained to the individual. It compounds downward through every team and every result beneath them.

No single company is going to solve an $8.8 trillion problem. But the most expensive and highest-leverage piece of it is concentrated at the top, in the senior leaders whose success or failure sets the tone for everyone below. Research shows that 40 to 50 percent of senior leaders fail or underperform within their first 18 months in a role, with each failure estimated to cost an organization between $3.7 million and $5.7 million. A recent Deloitte study found that 70 percent of C-suite executives have considered quitting for a role that better supports their wellbeing. That top slice, where the stakes are highest and the leverage is greatest, is where Spexalink focuses.

Spexalink, a global executive coaching matchmaking platform, was built to close the gap that produces those failures. Rather than offering coaching at volume, the platform curates a selective bench of coaches who have operated at the altitude they now advise, and matches them to leaders based on the specific transition each is navigating. The premise is straightforward: the leaders who most affect that trillion-dollar number are worth supporting with people who have actually held their seat. More information is available at spexalink.com .

A bench built on having held the seat

Spexalink’s coaches are not career counselors or generalists. Each has spent decades in senior corporate roles, and the platform’s roster reflects that standard.

Among them is Dr. Linda Cureton, the former Chief Information Officer of NASA, who managed a $1.4 billion technology portfolio supporting 44,000 employees across the agency and held four federal CIO and deputy CIO positions over her career. She now coaches senior technology leaders through the transitions that most often derail them.

The bench also includes Bill Tingle, a former Chief Information Officer, Chief Information and Digital Officer, and Chief Technology Officer with 35 years of enterprise technology leadership, who has coached senior technologists from organizations including Google, Stripe, and Deloitte. His focus is the transition from technical authority to executive influence, the point at which most technology leaders stall.

Another is Laura London, a former associate partner at McKinsey and Company, where she spent more than seven years in the firm’s People and Organizational Performance practice and led its Leadership Academy. She now coaches leaders in high-pressure environments on sustainable performance, blending performance-improvement rigor with nervous-system science.

They are joined by Shalini Misra, an ICF-credentialed leadership coach with more than 20 years of corporate experience across global organizations including Microsoft and Rio Tinto, who coaches senior leaders and first-time managers through the operator-to-leader shift. And by Mona Patel, a TEDx speaker, bestselling author, and behavioral-change expert with 25 years studying how people and teams respond under pressure, and the creator of a structured method for shifting how teams communicate and decide.

The unifying standard, the platform says, is what it calls altitude over certifications: coaches are vetted first on whether they have actually held senior roles at recognized organizations, rather than on coaching credentials alone.

A different model for a persistent problem

Spexalink was founded by entrepreneur Ajay Tambe, whose research into executive decision-making and leadership transitions spans more than 2,000 pages across five leadership profiles. Rather than selling coaching directly to individuals, the platform works through referral partners, including executive search firms, HR consultancies, private equity talent teams, and family offices, that are already present when senior leadership decisions are made.

“Most coaching platforms compete on scale. We compete on altitude,” says Tambe. “Bill Tingle spent 35 years in enterprise technology leadership and has coached more than a thousand leaders, with a track record of moving them into bigger roles and senior promotions. That is the standard. A former NASA CIO coaching a technology leader, a former McKinsey partner coaching an executive on sustainable performance, these are people who have actually sat in the seat, with the results to prove it. That is a fundamentally different conversation than coaching from theory, and it is what we hold the entire bench to.”

The platform is headquartered in Mumbai with operations across the United States, United Kingdom, UAE, India, Singapore, Australia, and Canada.

A widening need

As artificial intelligence compresses timelines and boards raise expectations, the demands on senior leaders continue to intensify, and the cost of getting leadership transitions wrong continues to climb. Industry research points to a persistent gap between how much organizations invest in hiring leaders and how little they invest in helping them succeed once in role.

Spexalink’s approach is a bet that closing that gap, by pairing leaders with coaches who have lived the same challenges, is both the more effective solution and the more durable business. The platform is currently expanding its bench and its partner network across its seven active markets.

More information about Spexalink and its coaching bench is available at spexalink.com .

About Spexalink

Spexalink is a global executive coaching matchmaking platform connecting senior leaders with experienced practitioner coaches who have held the roles they advise on. Founded by Ajay Tambe, the platform works with executive search firms, HR consultancies, private equity talent partners, family offices, and fractional CXO agencies to support leaders during high-stakes transitions. Spexalink is headquartered in Mumbai with operations across the United States, United Kingdom, UAE, India, Singapore, Australia, and Canada. Learn more at spexalink.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Email: info@spexalink.com

Website: spexalink.com

SOURCE: Spexalink

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