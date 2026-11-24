New Polymarket US users who sign up with code POLYBONUS and make a first deposit of $10 or more get $25 in promotional trading credit. The official code and terms are listed at polymarket.us/promo-code.

Polymarket US has published its official promo code. New users who enter POLYBONUS at signup and make a first deposit of at least $10 within seven days of onboarding receive $25 in promotional trading credit. The code and the full offer are listed on the official Polymarket promo code page.

POLYBONUS is the promo code Polymarket US lists on its own website. Codes posted on other sites may belong to different campaigns or carry different terms. Polymarket US maintains the promo code page and updates it when the offer changes, so new users can always find the current code and terms in one place.

Polymarket promo code at a glance

Promo code: POLYBONUS

Bonus: $25 in promotional trading credit

Minimum first deposit: $10

Deposit window: within seven days of onboarding

Who can claim it: eligible new Polymarket US users

Limit: one credit per participant under the Deposit Incentive Program

When the credit arrives: within 24 hours after Polymarket US confirms the deposit meets the campaign requirements

How to use the Polymarket promo code POLYBONUS

Go to polymarket.us/promo-code and follow the link to join Polymarket US. Create an account and enter POLYBONUS during signup. Finish onboarding and make a first deposit of at least $10 within seven days.

Only the first deposit after onboarding counts toward the offer. Once Polymarket US confirms that deposit, the $25 credit is added to the account within 24 hours.

Frequently asked questions

What is the Polymarket promo code? The official Polymarket US promo code is POLYBONUS. New users who enter it at signup and deposit at least $10 within seven days of onboarding get $25 in promotional trading credit.

What is the Polymarket bonus? The Polymarket bonus is $25 in promotional trading credit for eligible new Polymarket US users who sign up with code POLYBONUS and make a qualifying first deposit of $10 or more.

Is POLYBONUS a Polymarket bonus code or sign-up code? Yes. POLYBONUS is the sign-up code new Polymarket US users enter to unlock the $25 promotional credit.

How much do I need to deposit to get the Polymarket bonus? At least $10. The deposit has to be the first one made after onboarding, and it has to happen within seven days.

Can existing Polymarket users claim POLYBONUS? No. The offer is for eligible new Polymarket US users, and each participant can receive one credit under the Deposit Incentive Program.

Can I withdraw the $25 bonus? No. The $25 is promotional trading credit. It can be used to open positions and pay applicable fees, but the credit itself cannot be withdrawn as cash. Any account balance above the credit is regular collateral and can be withdrawn.

Does POLYBONUS work on Polymarket.com? No. POLYBONUS is for Polymarket US. The international Polymarket.com exchange does not currently offer promo codes.

Where can I find the current Polymarket promo code? The current code and offer details are always posted at polymarket.us/promo-code. The complete rules are in the Deposit Incentive Program section of the Polymarket US promotion terms.

Eligibility requirements and restrictions apply. Polymarket US may change, suspend, or end promotional programs going forward, with changes posted on its website. Review the current offer and the full promotion terms before signing up.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world’s global prediction market platform, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events. By harnessing the wisdom of the crowd and the efficiency of markets, Polymarket generates real-time probability estimates that have proven to be among the most accurate forecasting tools available. Polymarket’s markets span global politics, economics, science, technology, sports, culture, and more, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide. Polymarket US operates as a CFTC-regulated designated contract market under the Commodity Exchange Act. For more information, visit polymarket.com.

Media Contact: press@polymarket.com

SOURCE: Polymarket

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire