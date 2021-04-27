PointsVille Partners with the Pittsburgh Pirates to Launch “Gamified” Rewards Application in the MLB Ballpark App

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — PointsVille announced a strategic partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates to offer Season Ticket Holders of the iconic baseball franchise the technology to earn and spend gamified loyalty points. MLB Ballpark app users and Pirates Season Ticket Holders will soon be able to access an in-app version of PointsVille and discover points through events, fun games and campaigns with the ballclub. Season Ticket Holders will be able to redeem their points in the MLB Ballpark app for merchandise, memorabilia, and exclusive events.

PointsVille is a rewards management system that offers gamified rewards, augmented reality (AR), sponsorship and location-based engagement services to businesses seeking new ways to educate and interact with their customers and prospects across industries, regionally, globally, and remotely. Founded in 2020, PointsVille creates points and reward-based promotions to grow user audiences and facilitate sponsorship opportunities via high impact brand affinity. PointsVille offers a new-age approach to brand engagement and sponsorship through gamified rewards.

“PointsVille evolves the way sports venues, sponsors, financial services, crypto exchanges, media companies and other industries interact with fans, users, sponsors and content creators. We are excited to launch with the Pittsburgh Pirates and we look forward to announcing future partnerships across sports, finance, crypto and many other industries,” said Gabor Gurbacs, founder and CEO of PointsVille.

“Our partnership with PointsVille unlocks new benefits for our loyal Season Ticket Holders and is an incredible way to connect Pirates fans, sponsors and community partners throughout western Pennsylvania,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “We are excited to deploy new technologies to promote modern ballpark experiences in and around PNC Park as we continue exploring initiatives to upgrade our overall fan experience.”

“Tickets.com is thrilled to certify PointsVille’s exciting membership and loyalty solution powered by our Registered Developer Program. The PointsVille platform provides clubs with meaningful opportunities to deepen engagement with baseball fans through innovative experiences” said Joe Choti, President and CEO of Tickets.com.

“FTX is excited to support fun new ways to interconnect crypto, sports, sponsors and a new generation of asset owners. FTX.US, Blockfolio and our leadership team is rooting for PointsVille,” said Sina Nader, COO of FTX.US.

“PointsVille is the next generation of geolocation app potential. Contrary to many who view AR and VR competing against travel or in-person experiences, I think its most promising applications could very well be mobile,” said Conor Myhrvold former Uber Engineering Manager and longstanding PokémonGo enthusiast.

Visit our website and social feeds for exciting rewards, new features and partnership announcements. Sign up to get notified about access to exclusive rewards and experiences at www.pointsville.com. First 250,000 users and 100 business partners get special points and discounts.

