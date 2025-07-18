Point Processing Launches ‘Click & Appoint’ to Streamline Process Agent Appointments

UK-based firm Point Processing has recently launched a digital tool designed to reduce delays in appointing a process agent, particularly aimed at time-sensitive transactions. The feature, which is called Click & Appoint, lets clients complete the full appointment process online in minutes, with signed documentation returned almost instantly.

Appointing a process agent traditionally requires back-and-forth emails, where paperwork is shared gradually and long waiting periods are common. This can slow down the process of finalizing financial or legal agreements.

Point Processing says it developed Click & Appoint to minimize those delays and give clients the option to handle everything themselves, without needing to wait on back-and-forth communication.

“We kept seeing the same issue come up,” said Lisa Neville, head of the communications team with almost a decade of experience providing point processing services . “Clients would have a deal ready to close, but they were stuck waiting for documents or confirmations from a process agent. With our new Click & Appoint tool, you can submit the form and receive your signed letter in under a minute. That’s it.”

The system allows for up to 20 appointors and covers appointment durations of up to 30 years. Clients can also upload their own custom appointment letters. If a letter needs review, Point Processing signs and returns it within one working day. Payment is handled through an encrypted gateway, with an option for bank transfer. There’s also an on-page fee calculator, which clients can use to estimate costs based on how many appointors they need and how long the appointment should last.

Speed and document accuracy carry real weight for any business that’s working across jurisdictions or closing a time-sensitive transaction. According to Neville, many of Point Processing’s clients using the new system are lawyers, fund managers, and corporate teams, all with one thing in common: they’re under pressure to finalize agreements quickly.

The company says one of the key benefits of Click & Appoint is that it eliminates unnecessary email threads and virtually eliminates the likelihood of mistakes caused by re-keying client details. “The form captures everything up front, including any specific requests. We built it to be flexible first and foremost, but also with clarity in mind. We didn’t want to create a tool that added complexity,” said Neville.

The feature has already been used by hundreds of clients since a soft rollout earlier this year, with internal data suggesting an average turnaround time of under 90 seconds for standard documents.

While Click & Appoint automates the majority of standard cases, Point Processing continues to offer bespoke support for clients with more complex needs. The firm encourages anyone with questions to contact their team directly.

About Point Processing

Point Processing is an agency that acts on behalf of overseas parties to ensure legal notices are served to them quickly. The company’s services encompass real estate and mortgages, purchase, legal, and confidentiality agreements, and financing, leasing, and loan agreements.

The Click & Appoint tool is now live at www.point-agents.co.uk , with full pricing and support information available on the website.

