PMC Presents its Ci Series, Power 750-8 Amplifier and Dolby Atmos Mixing Seminars at ISE 2024

With the ISE show in Barcelona becoming increasingly important to the professional audio market, PMC will focus on promoting monitors such as the ci series that are ideally suited to set-up in a Dolby Atmos configuration. The company will also showcase its new power 750-8 multi-channel amplifier, which will receive its public debut.

PMC’s ISE booth will feature a cinema and demo room equipped with 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos system featuring ci series monitors. During the show, renowned mix engineer and PMC advocate, Heff Moraes, will present a series of seminars on the subject of Dolby Atmos Music mixing, cementing PMC’s position as the authority on Atmos mixing. A renowned Dolby Atmos mixer, Heff Moraes has been responsible for mixing many leading artists’ works into this exciting format and has carried out much of this work at PMC Studio London. Heff’s ISE seminars will shine a spotlight on the process of Atmos mixing: the fundamentals of the format; how to realise the creative vision of artists within an immersive space and best practise.

PMC’s product range for professionals includes its active nearfield and midfield range, which encompasses the PMC6, PMC6-2, PMC8-2 and their associated sub woofers, the PMC 8 and PMC8-2 subs. These will be on show, along with the company’s slimline ci monitors that feature in recording, mixing and mastering studios across the world and are the reference standard in Dolby Atmos mixing studios at such places as Dolby London, Capitol LA and Dean Street London.

Like all PMC monitors, the six ci series models feature the company’s proprietary ATL™ bass loading technology and Laminair™ air flow control for ultra-low distortion and high-resolution playback. All six models are designed with a shallow depth for on-wall mounting and the ci30, ci45, ci65 and ci90slim may also be used in-wall. This gives the installer greater mounting flexibility, enabling them to enjoy a truly audiophile level experience from a highly discreet system.

Receiving its debut at the show, and powering the immersive audio experience, will be the PMC power 750-8, an eight-channel amplifier that combines exceptionally transparent and neutral sound with a massive power output of 750 watts per channel. In addition, the power 750-8 also offers fully featured DSP control for each of the eight channels. Inputs are selectable/switchable as either balanced analogue or Dante. Adjusting EQ for each channel is also incredibly easy thanks to System Engineer software that can be installed on any PC to control and set up any number of amps.

Looking forward to the ISE show, PMC’s CEO Jeff Willcocks says “We are delighted to be back at ISE, presenting the definitive explanation of why PMC is the perfect choice for integrators looking to install high-end immersive cinema experiences in their customers’ homes. From the ci series to the new power 750-8 amplifier and with the help of Heff Moraes seminars, show visitors will be left with no doubt about PMC’s vital role in the production and playback of immersive audio and reinforcing our studio to home concept. We look forward to seeing you there.”

PMC can be found on booth 2C700, Fira Barcelona, Spain, 30 Jan – 2 Feb 2024. For more information about PMC’s full product range, including the ci series, please visit: www.pmc-speakers.com

-ends-

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.