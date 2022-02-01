PMC Announces A Series of Seminars Focusing On Dolby Atmos Music Mixing ￼

Grammy nominated engineer Nick Rives is joining forces with UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC to deliver a series of seminars in which he will share his extensive knowledge of mixing music in the Dolby Atmos immersive format.

Rives, who was Grammy nominated in the Best R&B Album category for recording Gregory Porter’s album All Rise, is a staff engineer at Capitol Studios in Los Angles. This internationally acclaimed facility has been at the forefront of Dolby Atmos music mixing and has two PMC equipped Atmos mixing studios. Rives undertook his first Dolby Atmos music project in 2017 when he mixed REM’s Automatic For The People. Since then, he has tackled Atmos mixes for artists such as Billie Eilish, Bob Marley, Pearl Jam, James Blake, Eminem, and many more.

During October and November, Rives will visit various locations in Europe and the Far East where invited artists, producers and engineers will be able to hear about his experience of mixing Dolby Atmos music projects.The two-hour seminars will also include input from Maurice Patist, president of PMC USA and head of pro global, who is an expert in Dolby Atmos music mixing. Patist’s passion for Atmos Music has helped position PMC as the monitors of choice for this new format and his numerous credits cover many critically acclaimed Atmos mixes including the biggest selling jazz album of all time, Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue.

Commenting on the tour, Nick Rives says: “I am very excited to share my experiences of working with Atmos Music and bringing it from a cool idea into a worldwide reality. During these seminars we will talk about the philosophy of immersive mixes, share techniques and tools and explain how we interact with artists and A&Rs so that we maintain the artists’ intentions when taking a mix from stereo to Atmos.”

Maurice Patist adds: “Creating best practises for the Atmos mixing process and helping audio professionals improve their skills will ultimately benefit the entire audio industry. I am delighted that an engineer of Nick’s calibre is joining us on this hugely important tour, which will help dispel a lot of the myths around immersive audio mixing and give newcomers to the format the opportunity to learn a great deal in a very short space of time.”

PMC’s Dolby Atmos seminar tour will begin in Holland on October 17th when Rives and Patist will deliver a seminar at Best Studios, hosted by PMC’s distributor Joystick. It will then move to Zurich in Switzerland for two days (October 19th and 20th) at distributor MGM’s recently opened PMC-equipped Dolby Atmos demo facility.

On October 24th, the seminar tour will visit PMC’s own demo facility in London, where Rives and Patist will be joined by PMC Studio Manager Heff Moraes, an acclaimed recording and mix engineer who is a brand ambassador for PMC products and works closely with producers and artists to introduce them to the Dolby Atmos mixing process.

In November, the tour moves to the Far East, first to Sound City Studios in Tokyo, Japan, where the seminars will be hosted by distributor Otaritech, and then to South Korea where the seminars will take place at Music Metro’s Dolby Atmos demo facility in Seoul. The Tokyo dates are November 10th and 11th, while the Seoul dates are November 14th and 15th.

“Mixing music in Dolby Atmos is still a relatively new concept and adopting best practise is vital because it allows audio professionals to avoid making the mistakes others have made,” says PMC’s CEO Jeff Willcocks. “In recent years, PMC has equipped many world-class facilities with immersive audio monitoring systems and now has a significant knowledge base that we are happy to impart. We believe that much can be learned from experts like Nick and Maurice, who have unsurpassed experience of successfully delivering Dolby Atmos music projects.”

For more information about the PMC Dolby Atmos Seminar Tour, please visit www.pmc-speakers.com, or contact the specific PMC distributors taking part who can provide exact timings for each event.

-ends-

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.