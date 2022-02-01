PMC and Universal Music Group Partner at NAMM To Highlight Immersive Audio Music Mixing

UK loudspeaker manufacturer PMC and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, are joining forces at this year’s National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) exhibition to showcase the creative possibilities of immersive audio. The two companies, which are both internationally renowned for delivering the highest quality audio and music, will showcase PMC monitors and UMG’s industry’s leading catalog of immersive audio via an immersive audio and video experience on PMC booth 15908.

As technology and audio partners, UMG and PMC have collaborated on numerous projects to build and equip Dolby Atmos music mixing studios. Since the start of this partnership in 2010, when PMC monitors were installed in UMG’s legendary Capitol Records Studios in Hollywood, PMC has become the benchmark for UMG’s Dolby Atmos Music studios including in 2115 Studios Santa Monica, Republic Studios New York, East Iris Studios Nashville, as well as other locations around the world.

This year’s NAMM exhibition in Anaheim, California, will take place from April 13th to 15th. The immersive audio and video experience will take place in a specially constructed demo suite featuring 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos Music-enabled PMC monitors that are perfectly suited to mixing music in new immersive audio formats, utilizing UMG’s impressive catalog of Dolby Atmos mixes and artists. NAMM attendees will have the opportunity to experience the immersive and revolutionary sound experience that is equipped in UMG Studios.

At NAMM, UMG and PMC will host a series of high-profile seminars featuring leading lights from the immersive audio mixing and mastering community. These luminaries will share their expertise and highlight best practice when mixing and mastering immersive audio music. The seminars will take place over the three days of the show. Among the distinguished list of speakers taking part are engineers Steve Genewick, Nick Rives and Colin Heldt, as well as a presentation from Dennis Wolfe, UMe’s Senior Vice President of A&R. Additional speakers include producers Andrew Scheps, Mike Miller, Bainz, Gary Lux, Mike Tucci, Aaron Forbes, Moritz Braun and Matt Cerritos; mastering engineers Dale Becker, Ronald Prent; and the team from Infrasonic Mastering.

“NAMM 2023 gives PMC and UMG the perfect opportunity to showcase our important role in the immersive audio market,” says Maurice Patist, President of PMC USA and head of Pro Global. “There is no doubt that PMC monitors are now the de facto standard for immersive audio facilities, not least because, as a technology partner of Universal Music Group, we have been championing this format for music for more than five years. Having a 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos enabled system in our NAMM demo suite will allow visitors to experience this exciting new format by hearing it demonstrated through PMC’s world-class monitoring products.”

Patrick Kraus, UMG’s Senior Vice President of Recording Studios and Archives, added, “We are proud to build on our partnership with PMC to showcase the power of immersive audio at this year’s NAMM conference. By leveraging PMC’s world-class speaker technology and UMG’s extensive catalog of Dolby Atmos Music, we’re bringing the next level of creative possibilities to the forefront. As UMG and our labels continue to push the boundaries of audio technology, this collaboration is just the beginning to our commitment to innovation and excellence in sound quality.”

In addition, Lucid Motors, an automotive partner of UMG, will park a top-of-the-line Lucid Air, complete with a built-in Dolby Atmos music speaker system, at the booth throughout the show to demonstrate the significant impact immersive audio is having within the automotive cabin as Lucid seeks to deliver the ultimate in-car entertainment experience.

For more information, please visit PMC at NAMM 2023 – Booth 15908 or visit www.pmc-speakers.com.

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist’s original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company’s proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.