PLPC-DB: De-Risked Oncology Immunotherapy Asset With Global Licensing Window and STIP-NAM Framework
ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / OGRD Alliance introduces PLPC-DB™, a next-generation, non-cellular oncology immunotherapy platform now entering a global acquisition window. Unlike cell- or gene-based products, PLPC-DB™ is a lyophilized phospholipoproteic complex stable for more than 18 months at room temperature, eliminating cold-chain dependency and reducing infrastructure costs by over 60%. The platform is anchored in the Structured Immunophenotypic Traceability Platform (STIP), recently enhanced with a Network Access Module (NAM), ensuring auditable immune fingerprinting.
Unlike cell- or gene-based products, PLPC-DB™ is a lyophilized phospholipoproteic complex stable for more than 18 months at room temperature. This eliminates cold-chain dependency and reduces infrastructure costs by over 60%, offering a scalable and sustainable option for oncology innovation.
Scientific and Regulatory Foundation
PLPC-DB™ is anchored in the Structured Immunophenotypic Traceability Platform (STIP), enhanced with a Network Access Module (NAM). This proprietary framework ensures interoperability and auditability of immune fingerprints, inter-batch consistency, and reproducibility across jurisdictions.
More than a decade of structured patient monitoring through the OncoVix™ program in Latin America supported the validation of STIP-NAM. By documenting outcomes in a standardized, transferable format, the system provides proportional validation without requiring sequential Phase I-III trials.
Independent regulatory consultancies have confirmed dossier maturity for FDA-facing discussions. This structure secures a valuation floor at USD 350M+, with upside >USD 600M following FDA filing (~2×) and >USD 1B under favorable Written Response Only outcomes (~3×).
Scientific Differentiation
PLPC-DB™ coordinates innate and adaptive immune responses, enhancing NK and CD8⁺ effector activity and CD4⁺ Th1 polarization. It improves antigen presentation (MHC I/II → CD8⁺/CD4⁺) and reduces inhibitory cytokines such as IL-10 and TGF-β, reprogramming the tumor microenvironment.
These findings are supported by five PubMed-indexed Q1 publications and eleven Tier-1 oncology congress presentations. The program is directed by Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez-Sandoval M.D., oncopathologist and Chief Scientific Officer of OGRD Alliance.
Market Significance
The global oncology immunotherapy market exceeds USD 120B, with ~10% CAGR. PLPC-DB™ addresses cost and scalability barriers through:
-
Operational efficiency: shelf-stable, non-replicative formulation.
-
Access models: hospital-based and supervised at-home protocols.
-
Sustainability: aligned with UN Agenda 2030 and Vision 2030, reducing environmental and logistical burdens.
Unique Investment Profile
PLPC-DB™ is positioned as a de-risked pre-FDA asset, supported by regulatory validations, multiple publications, and a three-continent patent family with a 240-file trade-secret archive. It is structured for rapid valuation inflection once FDA milestones are achieved.
Global Licensing and Acquisition Window
PLPC-DB™ is currently in a preferential pre-sale phase open to qualified stakeholders. Following this stage, structured territorial licensing or regional alliances may be introduced.
Acquisition Options: OGRD Alliance confirms that both 80% and 100% ownership stakes are available for immediate transfer, subject to due diligence and binding agreements.
Links
-
Official site: www.PLPC-DB.com
-
PubMed Publications – OGRD Alliance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=ogrd+alliance
-
Official video overview: https://youtu.be/28D_c1yQziY
Media Contact: press@plpc-db.com
Disclaimer: PLPC-DB™ remains investigational. This release is for informational purposes only and refers exclusively to scientific findings, regulatory documentation, and investment opportunities. No therapeutic claims are being made.
Contact Information
Jose Leiner
Press Officer
press@plpc-db.com
SOURCE: OGRD Alliance
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire