PLPC-DB: De-Risked Oncology Immunotherapy Asset With Global Licensing Window and STIP-NAM Framework

OGRD Alliance introduces PLPC-DB™, a next-generation, non-cellular oncology immunotherapy platform now entering a global acquisition window. Unlike cell- or gene-based products, PLPC-DB™ is a lyophilized phospholipoproteic complex stable for more than 18 months at room temperature, eliminating cold-chain dependency and reducing infrastructure costs by over 60%. The platform is anchored in the Structured Immunophenotypic Traceability Platform (STIP), recently enhanced with a Network Access Module (NAM), ensuring auditable immune fingerprinting.

PLPC-DB™ Lyophilized Immunotherapy Vial and Packaging

Concept rendering of PLPC-DB™, a non-cellular oncology immunotherapy platform. Lyophilized formulation stable at room temperature for 18+ months.

Unlike cell- or gene-based products, PLPC-DB™ is a lyophilized phospholipoproteic complex stable for more than 18 months at room temperature. This eliminates cold-chain dependency and reduces infrastructure costs by over 60%, offering a scalable and sustainable option for oncology innovation.

Scientific and Regulatory Foundation

PLPC-DB™ is anchored in the Structured Immunophenotypic Traceability Platform (STIP), enhanced with a Network Access Module (NAM). This proprietary framework ensures interoperability and auditability of immune fingerprints, inter-batch consistency, and reproducibility across jurisdictions.

More than a decade of structured patient monitoring through the OncoVix™ program in Latin America supported the validation of STIP-NAM. By documenting outcomes in a standardized, transferable format, the system provides proportional validation without requiring sequential Phase I-III trials.

Independent regulatory consultancies have confirmed dossier maturity for FDA-facing discussions. This structure secures a valuation floor at USD 350M+, with upside >USD 600M following FDA filing (~2×) and >USD 1B under favorable Written Response Only outcomes (~3×).

Scientific Differentiation

PLPC-DB™ coordinates innate and adaptive immune responses, enhancing NK and CD8⁺ effector activity and CD4⁺ Th1 polarization. It improves antigen presentation (MHC I/II → CD8⁺/CD4⁺) and reduces inhibitory cytokines such as IL-10 and TGF-β, reprogramming the tumor microenvironment.

These findings are supported by five PubMed-indexed Q1 publications and eleven Tier-1 oncology congress presentations. The program is directed by Dr. Ramón Gutiérrez-Sandoval M.D., oncopathologist and Chief Scientific Officer of OGRD Alliance.

Market Significance

The global oncology immunotherapy market exceeds USD 120B, with ~10% CAGR. PLPC-DB™ addresses cost and scalability barriers through:

Operational efficiency: shelf-stable, non-replicative formulation.

Access models: hospital-based and supervised at-home protocols.

Sustainability: aligned with UN Agenda 2030 and Vision 2030, reducing environmental and logistical burdens.

Unique Investment Profile

PLPC-DB™ is positioned as a de-risked pre-FDA asset, supported by regulatory validations, multiple publications, and a three-continent patent family with a 240-file trade-secret archive. It is structured for rapid valuation inflection once FDA milestones are achieved.

Global Licensing and Acquisition Window

PLPC-DB™ is currently in a preferential pre-sale phase open to qualified stakeholders. Following this stage, structured territorial licensing or regional alliances may be introduced.

Acquisition Options: OGRD Alliance confirms that both 80% and 100% ownership stakes are available for immediate transfer, subject to due diligence and binding agreements.

Links

Official site: www.PLPC-DB.com

PubMed Publications – OGRD Alliance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=ogrd+alliance

Official video overview: https://youtu.be/28D_c1yQziY

Media Contact: press@plpc-db.com

Disclaimer: PLPC-DB™ remains investigational. This release is for informational purposes only and refers exclusively to scientific findings, regulatory documentation, and investment opportunities. No therapeutic claims are being made.

SOURCE: OGRD Alliance

