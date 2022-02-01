Pliant Technologies Unveils New SmartBoom LITE Headset at InfoComm 2024

Provides Enhanced Comfort and Flexibility

LAS VEGAS, MAY 7, 2024 — Pliant Technologies, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions,presents its new SmartBoom LITE Headset at InfoComm 2024 (Booth C5116). The latest updates include enhancements to the headset’s existing list of renowned features for improved flexibility, stability and a more comfortable fit. Among the new features is a new field-replaceable cable and a newly designed swivel earcup.

“Pliant’s SmartBoom LITE has long been a go-to solution for AV professionals in the most demanding production environments,” says Art Gonzales, Vice President of Product Management for Pliant Technologies. “The addition of the newly designed swivel earcup offers more personalized comfort, while its new removable cord provides users with the ability to easily change connection types for various devices such as beltpacks, panels, and integrated camera intercom.”

The new SmartBoom LITE headset also features exceptional audio quality. The innovative headset features an on/off microphone muting feature, which allows the adjustable microphone boom to act as an on/off switch for quick muting. It also incorporates a closed back, supra-aural on-ear design and a single-ear lightweight form factor that provides enhanced acoustic isolation. The ambidextrous, swiveling mic boom is flexible and has a dynamic noise-cancelling cardioid microphone optimized for voice communications and outstanding audio quality.

Available in a non-reflective rubberized matte black finish, the SmartBoom LITE headset comes with a comfort fit adjustable headband and replaceable ear pad. The LITE headset is available in 4-pin XLR female, 5-pin XLR male, 6-pin mini XLR female (TA6F), and unterminated versions in both Electret (PHS-SB11L2E) and Dynamic (PHS-SB11L2)microphone models, making the line adaptable to any professional intercom system. This new model replaces all existing SmartBoom LITE models and will be available through worldwide distribution to any country with a Pliant dealer/distribution network.

The SmartBoom LITE headsets are ideal for professional intercom users working in a range of applications including AV, film and studio use, theatres, houses of worship, broadcast, live sound, education, and more.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.