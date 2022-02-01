Pliant® Technologies Showcases New CrewCom Control Unit, CCU-08, at LDI 2022

New Hardware Provides Up to Eight Channels of 4-Wire Intercom I/O for Larger Scale Deployments and Events

LAS VEGAS, NOVEMBER 2, 2022 — Pliant Technologies, a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions, will showcase its CCU-08 CrewCom Control Unit at LDI 2022 (Booth 406). The CCU-08 is the latest addition to the CrewCom system and gives users the ability to use up to eight 4-Wire ports while retaining all the same features of the current companion CCU-22 and CCU-44 products.

Like the current Control Units, the CCU-08 Control Unit contains no radio and is frequency agnostic and can therefore control and monitor any device across CrewNet regardless of radio frequency bands being utilized. With the combination of CrewCom Radio Transceivers, the new CCU-08 supports up to 82 Radio Packs, 18 in Normal mode and 64 in the recently released High Density mode, across all RF bands. Up to four CCU Control Units can be used in one system for larger user counts.

“The new CCU-08 is designed for applications that need additional I/O but do not require 2-wire connectivity,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “LDI is the perfect avenue to showcase our newest hardware and also put a spotlight on our new high-density mode feature. As holiday productions are ramping up, there is a need to communicate with additional personnel. With our new High Density mode, which is a selectable mode of operation that greatly increases user densities, productions can easily add additional wireless personnel as needed.”

The CCU-08 is ideal for larger production/events, rental houses, large theatre productions, and house of worship applications. The latest CrewCom firmware update includes the recently released High Density mode feature, as well as support for the new CCU-08. Additionally, the latest CrewCom firmware (V1.12) is available for download at no charge for all users and includes several enhancements; including faster configuration file (CCF) upload speeds and a new Radio Pack paired list that allows the user to view and manage, in a single location of the software, a list of all Radio Packs paired to each Control Unit.

CrewCom is an innovative, professional wireless system featuring excellent voice quality with 4-conference or 2-conference full-duplex Radio Packs, Seamless Roaming, the highest density of users in the industry, and a host of comprehensive, easy to use features. CrewCom is based on a versatile decentralized, highly scalable network platform. CrewCom wireless products easily put dependable RF coverage where needed.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.