Pliant Technologies Introduces CrewCom Compact Radio Pack at NAB 2024

Brand Releases one of the Smallest, Fully Featured Radio Packs in the Industry

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 2, 2024 — Pliant Technologies debuts its new CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack at the 2024 NAB Show (Booth C5310). The CRP-C12 is a newly designed compact Radio Pack (RP) that was created specifically for use with any CrewCom or CrewCom CB2 system. The CRP-C12 is one of the industry’s smallest, fully featured professional radio pack, measuring approximately 3.5 in. x 3.5 in (9 cm x 9 cm), while weighing just under 9 oz./ 255 g.

The new compact RP is available in all standard CrewCom frequency bands, including 900MHz (where applicable) and 2.4GHz (worldwide). Although small in stature (at least 25 percent smaller in size and 30 percent lighter than most beltpacks in use today), the CRP-C12 does not compromise on performance, as it is fully featured and includes support for up to two user-specific assignable conferences with a simultaneous dual-listen option. For further customization, it also includes two assignable function buttons that can be configured via a user profile for functions such as stage announce, call, or trigger of contact closures.

“With its compact, lightweight design, the CRP-C12 radio pack makes for an effortless, easy to operate, yet reliable solution for our customers,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “We are looking forward to presenting the CRP-C12 at NAB 2024 and giving our customers a first-hand look. The CRP-C12 is a great addition to the CrewCom radio pack lineup, as it offers another beneficial option for our customers.”

The CRP-C12 features an informational backlit LED display, along with easy-to-access, top-mounted A/B channel and talk buttons, dual-function buttons and easily accessible volume controls. It also includes a compact 6-pin Mini Female XLR (TA6F) headset connector, a USB-C charging and pairing port, and supports use of the current Pliant PBT-LIP-01 Lithium Polymer CrewCom Battery.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.