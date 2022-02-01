Pliant Technologies Debuts CrewWare 2.0 Software Update at NAB 2024

Enhanced Software Makes Major Advancements in Setup, Control, and Monitoring

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 19, 2024 — Pliant Technologies will present its new CrewWare 2.0 software update at the 2024 NAB Show (Booth C5310), marking the first substantial update since its introduction of CrewCom in 2017. CrewWare is Pliant’s revolutionary software tool created specifically for CrewCom system construction, device control, and live monitoring.

This enhanced software makes major advancements in setup, control, and monitoring and includes the additions of multi-platform (Mac and PC), multi-client, multi-system support along with many graphical user interface (GUI) improvements. These latest advancements result in a straightforward and clean interface that simplifies accessing a CrewCom system from anywhere in the world from any type of device with access to a browser.

“We are excited to debut these significant updates to CrewWare at NAB 2024, as we have made the software platform more accessible and feature packed for the needs of today’s user, while retaining its straightforward architecture and ease-of-use,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “CrewWare 2.0 will aid our customers in facilitating graphical-based planning and implementation of any CrewCom system, whether simple or extensive.”

Amongst the latest advancements, CrewWare 2.0 includes a server and browser-based interface with the addition of multi-platform support. This allows use by the most popular browsers, and therefore any popular operating system on the market, including Mac and Windows PC. Also included is multi-client support, allowing a multitude of users (clients) on the same network to access the same system at the same time. Additionally, the software’s multi-system support provides the ability for a single user to access multiple systems through the new server-based workflow for simple monitoring and control of multiple systems at once.

Graphical user interface improvements include a fresh look, but with the same user-friendly interface in the previous release, multiple browser windows support, smart re-sizing of windows, a new flip card-based view of all radio packs, a drag-and-drop functionality for easy device setup, as well as overall intuitive navigational improvements.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.