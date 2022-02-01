PlayStation VR2 Launches Globally With Dozens of Stunning Virtual Reality Games Available

PlayStation VR2 leaps into the next generation of immersive virtual reality gaming, with high fidelity visuals, genre-defining games, and unique sensations with its groundbreaking headset and PlayStation VR2 Sense technology

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today the global launch of its next generation virtual reality headset, PlayStation®VR2. Featuring high fidelity visuals, new sensory features and enhanced tracking, PlayStation VR2 takes virtual reality gaming to a whole new level, enabling players to feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other. The PlayStation VR2 headset and included PlayStation VR2 Sense™ controller is available at the recommended retail price* of $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980





“Providing extraordinary experiences to gamers is what we strive for at PlayStation, and today we are thrilled to start this new chapter in virtual reality gaming with PlayStation VR2,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “PlayStation VR2’s innovative technology has helped unlock the creativity of the industry’s finest developers, who have designed outstanding games that deliver a greater sense of presence for players. I can’t wait for fans around the world to experience PlayStation VR2 for themselves.”

Building upon key innovations from PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation VR2 ushers in a new generation of virtual reality experiences that will captivate players’ senses.

New Sensory Features with PlayStation®VR2 Sense™ Technology: The combination of PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, PlayStation VR2 headset feedback, 3D Audio, and eye tracking brings emotion and immersion to life.

PlayStation VR2 Sense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that enable players to feel and interact with games in a much more visceral way – whether it’s adding tension to the pull of a bow string or vibration effects during an epic boss battle. With finger touch detection, the PS VR2 Sense controller can also detect the approximate location of your fingers, enabling you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay.

Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It's created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character's elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character's head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward.

3D Audio leverages PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech to make sounds in the PS VR2 player's surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.

Eye Tracking detects the motion of the player's eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways.

Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PlayStation VR2 offers an OLED display with 4K HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), smooth frame rates of 90Hz/120Hz, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering.

Headset-based Controller Tracking: With inside-out tracking, PlayStation VR2 tracks the player and the controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. The player’s movements and the direction they look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.

Designed for Comfort: The PlayStation VR2 headset was designed with comfort in mind – it’s slightly lighter compared to the first PlayStation VR headset, even with the addition of new features. Also included is an integrated vent for extra air flow while playing, and a lens adjustment dial so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view. PlayStation VR2 will also have a simple setup process — with a single cable connected directly to PS5, players can immediately jump into the VR experience.

With more than 100 titles currently in development, PlayStation VR2 will launch alongside a diverse portfolio of games from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition, and Resident Evil Village. Beyond the initial launch date, additional titles set to launch for PlayStation VR2 include The Walking Dead Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution, Creed Rise to Glory: Undisputed Edition, Tetris Effect, Firewall Ultra, and more.

The breadth of the PlayStation VR2 game portfolio showcases the strength of support from the industry’s leading game developers, who are committed to creating exceptional experiences for players in this new generation of virtual reality gaming.

PlayStation VR2 is available for purchase through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com

For more information, visit: www.playstation.com/ps-vr2

PlayStation®VR2 Specifications

Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​

IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C® Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone​

Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation®VR2 Sense™ Controller Specifications

Buttons​ [Right]​ PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button​ [Left]​ PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)

Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch Detection

IR LED: Position Tracking Feedback ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Port USB Type-C® port Communication​ Bluetooth® Ver5.1​ Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

*Prices in GBP, EUR and JPY includes tax

