PlayNook Releases “My Bonny My Lassie” – A Three-Chapter Pirate AudioGame Launching on the 26th

A full season where player choices shape the fates of Anne Bonny, Mary Read, and Jonathan Barnet in the Golden Age of Piracy

PlayNook announced today the release of “My Bonny My Lassy”, written by Silvia Biasiol (Game Designer) an audio-first branching narrative that debuts as a complete three-chapter season on the 26th. Set in the Caribbean in 1720, the AudioGame brings players into the world of saltwater, survival, and shifting loyalties, drawing on pirate legends that continue to fascinate audiences around the world.

Choose your own adventure with My Bonny My Lassie.

At the center of the season are Anne Bonny, Mary Read, and Jonathan Barnet, three historical figures whose stories are retold through a mix of fact and fiction. Players encounter their perspectives in alternating chapters, shaping outcomes through difficult choices that carry lasting consequences. Decisions may spark mutiny or preserve command, protect secrets or risk exposure, and weigh mercy against violence.

The relationship between Anne and Mary is told through the lens of romance, identity, and survival, while Barnet’s pursuit as a privateer explores duty, justice, and the human cost of loyalty. The result is an interactive choose-your-own-adventure that merges elements of gamebook traditions with the immersive qualities of an audiobook.

My Bonny My Lassie highlights themes of freedom, law, and self-definition, offering players a narrative that is both historical and deeply personal. Every chapter reflects the tension between myth and reality, inviting participants to experience the Golden Age of Piracy not as passive observers but as active storytellers.

Key features of the season include:

• Three chapters released together for a complete experience

• Multi-perspective storytelling with branching paths

• Interactive design that ensures meaningful choice and consequence

• An audio-first format that supports accessible gaming for all audiences

PlayNook emphasized its commitment to accessibility and D&I, positioning the title as part of a broader catalog that reduces barriers through audio-first design. “This season is our love letter to player agency and the power of sound,” the team stated. “We wanted to honor the history while allowing players to shape how the legend is remembered.”

About PlayNook

PlayNook is an audio‑first tech company building AudioGames: immersive, interactive adventures driven entirely by sound. Founded in Italy, PlayNook is reinventing how people play by using audio as the primary interface. Available on iOS and Android, PlayNook lets anyone play anywhere with experiences designed to be inclusive, accessible, and on‑the‑go.

My Bonny My Lassie will be available beginning the 26th on the PlayNook app for iOS and Android. For more information, visit https://playnook.games

