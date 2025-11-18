PlayBox Neo Wraps NAB Show New York 2025 with Big Energy, In-Depth Conversations, and Strong Momentum

West Palm Beach, FL — November 18, 2025 — PlayBox Neo departed the NAB Show New York 2025 on a high note. The company’s all-new PlayBox Neo Suite made a splash on the show floor, drawing strong interest from broadcasters, content creators, and tech partners looking to streamline their workflows without sacrificing power or flexibility.

“We had a terrific response at NAB New York this year,” said Van Duke, Director of U.S. Operations. “Our conversations went beyond feature sets to how our technology resolves their daily operational issues. From streamlining live event playout to reducing overhead in newsrooms and control centers, PlayBox Neo is all about increasing a team’s effectiveness. People are clearly looking for smarter, more connected ways to manage their content. The conversations we had were some of the most meaningful we’ve had all year.”

PlayBox Neo Suite: Smart, Streamlined, and Built for Modern Media

Show attendees got hands-on time with the full PlayBox Neo Suite – an integrated, modular platform It is providing a focal point for any modern media, allowing effortless centralised control, monitoring, and administration of an optimised multimedia workflow.

Whether for live broadcasts, OTT platforms, or corporate media systems, the PlayBox Neo Suite offers a scalable backbone for today’s hybrid environments.

A Busy Booth with Real Results

Booth #257 in the Jacob Javits Center was buzzing, with live demos of AirBox Neo, TitleBox Neo, and Media Gateway running throughout the event. Visitors got a close look at how the PlayBox Neo Suite works seamlessly with the company’s flagship Channel-in-a-Box system to deliver synchronized, multi-platform playout.

Following a strong reception at NAB Show New York, PlayBox Neo is continuing to expand its presence across the U.S., working closely with broadcasters and media operations seeking a more agile, future-ready playout strategy.

To schedule a demo, please contact Van Duke at van.duke@playboxneo.com For more information on PlayBox Neo, please visit PlayBox Neo at www.playboxneo.com

About PlayBox Neo

Building on 25 years of successful innovation, PlayBox Neo Ltd. is advancing its role in the multi-platform future of broadcasting. PlayBox Neo products and solutions today power over 20,000 playout and branding channels worldwide. Clients include national and international broadcasters, start-up TV channels, webcasters, interactive TV and music channels, film channels, remote TV channels, corporate information channels and disaster recovery channels. The mission at PlayBox Neo Ltd. is to help individuals, organizations and businesses throughout the world realize their full potential. With commercial HQ based in Europe, PlayBox Neo has offices in the US (PlayBox Neo LLC), Singapore (PlayBox Neo Asia Pacific), India (PlayBox Neo India) and in the UK.

# # #