PlayBox Neo ProductionAirBox Neo-20 Integrated with Latest Version of AP ENPS

Multi-Channel Playout Takes Advantage of Continuous Updates to AP Newsroom Production Software

August 29, 2023 – PlayBox Neo, a leading provider of media playout solutions, has announced its ProductionAirBox Neo-20 multi-channel playout system now interfaces with the latest version of AP ENPS newsroom production software. Due for release this summer, AP ENPS Version 9.5 will include improvements to workflow efficiency, enabling users to rename stories within grouped segments, edit rundown columns from AP ENPS Mobile, and auto-pin search results.

“ENPS paired with Playbox Neo’s ProductionAirBox Neo-20 make a solid foundation for live news programming or automated news channels,” said Brian Hopman, VP and General Manager of Workflow Solutions for AP.

ENPS 9.5, along with Playbook, the AP’s assignment planning and scheduling system, deliver on the AP Workflow Solutions team’s commitment to providing seamless end-to-end solutions for its customers. In version 9.5, ENPS and AP Playbook sport a revamped user interface, providing a more modern look and user-friendly experience.

“This new version of ENPS is extremely intuitive,” said Van Duke, Director of U.S. Operations, PlayBox Neo. “It will be a significant boost to our current clients in terms of their newsroom operations. They’ll be able to better streamline, organize and create newscast rundowns. AP is continually updating their technology, at no cost to the customer. We’ve been a proud partner of AP ENPS for many years.”

ProductionAirBox Neo-20 provides four multi-channel playout for news, live programming, video walls, live production broadcasts and anywhere video/audio content is displayed. It is designed to meet the high-reliability requirements of broadcast playout. Any changes to the playlist can be made while on air. There are no locked clips. Every clip in the playlist can be trimmed or repositioned. Moreover, playout position can be changed on-the-fly with commands like next, jump or shuttle. Such changes are performed seamlessly without stopping a current playout session. One server can be configured with up to four independent players. Each player has a separate playlist and playout control. All four SDI interfaces can be assigned as program or preview outputs. Single-channel or multi-channel user interfaces are available to streamline the operation.

For more information on PlayBox Neo, please visit PlayBox Neo at www.playboxneo.com

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

About PlayBox Neo

PlayBox Neo (www.playboxneo.com), building on over 23 years of successful innovation, pioneered the development of high-efficiency server-based and cloud-based playout to support every scale and type of one-to-many communication. PlayBox Neo broadcast products and solutions today power over 19,500 TV and branding channels in more than 120 countries. Users include national and international broadcasters, start-up TV channels, webcasters, interactive TV and music channels, film channels, remote TV channels, corporate information channels and disaster recovery channels. With its commercial HQ in Europe, PlayBox Neo has offices in USA (PlayBox Neo LLC), in Singapore (PlayBox Neo Asia Pacific), in India (PlayBox Neo India) and in the UK.

Products Mentioned:

ProductionAirBox Neo-20: https://playboxneo.com/production-playout

AP ENPS: https://workflow.ap.org/ap-enps/