Plantations International Makes History With World’s First Organic Black Thorn Durian Saplings

Durian Industry Redefined: Plantations International Delivers Historic Organic Certification Milestone

Some announcements feel routine. This one doesn’t. The Plantations International group of companies has just confirmed a milestone that could reshape the way the world thinks about durians. On August 28th, its Malaysian arm, United Tropical Fruit Sdn. Bhd. (UTF), opened its doors to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture’s enforcement division at its research base inside Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

The visit wasn’t symbolic. It was a full inspection-hands in the soil, eyes on the seedlings, checking every detail of the process. When it was over, the officers gave their official stamp of approval: 615 Musang King Durian saplings, certified organic. For UTF, and for Plantations International, this is validation of years of research and careful cultivation.

But that’s only half the story. For the first time ever, anywhere in the world, 15 Black Thorn durian saplings were not only produced under organic conditions-they were certified organic on the spot. That sentence alone carries weight. Black Thorn has always been a rare, almost mythical variety, loved by connoisseurs but never before recognized as organic. Plantations International, through UTF, has now changed that narrative.

Observers from the Ministry noted how tightly the team had integrated advanced organic farming methods-everything from soil health management to pest control strategies-into daily practice. Nothing was left to chance. It’s a reflection of what Plantations International has been saying for years: sustainable farming isn’t a marketing label, it’s a system that demands precision, patience, and innovation.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” said a Plantations International spokesperson. “It’s the outcome of countless trials, long nights in the lab, and a partnership with UiTM that pushed us to think bigger. To stand here today with certified Organic Musang King saplings on a commercial scale, and to hold in our hands the world’s first Organic Black Thorn saplings, is a moment of pride. It proves what’s possible.”

The timing is significant. According to Plantations International, demand for Musang King and Black Thorn durians is surging, particularly in Asia, with China leading the charge. Supply, however, lags far behind. Malaysia produces only a fraction of what the global market is calling for, and premium certified-organic varieties have been almost non-existent-until now. With this breakthrough, Plantations International is uniquely positioned to step into that gap and define a new standard for the industry.

Across its operations worldwide, Plantations International has built its reputation on weaving together profitability and responsibility. This latest certification, the largest organic Musang King batch UTF has ever produced and the first organic Black Thorn saplings in history, underscores that dual commitment. It demonstrates to investors, regulators, and consumers alike that innovation in agriculture can serve multiple masters: taste, tradition, sustainability, and economic value.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a multinational group specializing in sustainable agroforestry and agriculture. With a diverse portfolio that includes Musang King durians, Nam Dok Mai mangoes, and Agarwood, Plantations International focuses on creating long-term value while respecting ecosystems, communities, and future generations.

