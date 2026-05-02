Plantations International Expands Aggressively with New 30,000 Tree Mango Plantation in Thailand

Chom Bueng District, Ratchaburi Province, Thailand – Plantations International Thailand Co. Ltd. today confirmed the acquisition of 400 rai, approximately 158 acres, of prime agricultural land in Chom Bueng District, marking another calculated expansion in what has become a steadily consolidating mango production strategy across Thailand.

The newly secured site will be developed into a high density plantation comprising approximately 30,000 Nam Dok Mai mango trees, one of Thailand’s most commercially valuable and internationally recognized cultivars. Known for its smooth texture, low fiber content, and strong export demand, Nam Dok Mai continues to command premium pricing across key regional markets, particularly in Asia.

This acquisition represents Plantations International’s fifth mango plantation within Thailand, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading operators in large scale, professionally managed mango cultivation. While the domestic agricultural sector remains fragmented in many areas, Plantations International has steadily differentiated itself through a more institutional approach, prioritizing scale, consistency, and infrastructure led efficiency rather than traditional smallholder models.

What stands out here, and it’s difficult to ignore, is the level of capital and planning being deployed at the operational level. Plantations International has made significant investments into advanced irrigation systems, land preparation, and plantation infrastructure, all of which are designed to optimize yield predictability while mitigating environmental variability. In regions like Ratchaburi, where climate conditions can be both an advantage and a challenge, that kind of infrastructure tends to separate serious operators from everyone else.

The Chom Bueng site itself was selected following extensive internal analysis. Factors such as soil composition, water access, elevation, and microclimate conditions all played into the decision. There’s also the logistical angle, proximity to key transportation routes and export channels, which plays a meaningful role in maintaining fruit quality and reducing time to market.

Plantations International’s management team, which brings together decades of combined experience across agriculture, plantation development, and international distribution, has placed a strong emphasis on controlled off season mango production. This is where much of the Plantations International’s competitive edge lies.

Off season harvesting is not straightforward. It requires precise control over irrigation cycles, flowering induction techniques, and tree stress management. Done properly, however, it allows Plantations International to supply fruit into the market when volumes are otherwise limited. Pricing, as a result, tends to shift significantly in favor of those who can deliver consistent off season yields.

Plantations International has leaned heavily into this model. By aligning its infrastructure investments with off season production capabilities, the company has positioned itself to access higher value market windows, rather than competing solely during peak harvest periods when supply is abundant and margins compress.

Internally, Plantations International’s expansion into Ratchaburi is being viewed less as a standalone project and more as part of a broader scaling strategy. With five plantations now established across Thailand, the company is moving toward a more integrated production network, one that allows for staggered harvesting cycles, diversified regional exposure, and a more stable overall supply profile.

There’s also a signaling effect here. In a market where many operators remain constrained by limited resources and fragmented operations, acquisitions of this size, paired with structured development plans, tend to reinforce credibility at both the operational and commercial levels.

While development timelines are already underway, Plantations International has indicated that initial planting phases will begin shortly, with full plantation maturity expected over the coming years in line with standard mango cultivation cycles. As with its existing plantations, the focus will remain on quality control, yield optimization, and disciplined cost management.

Plantations International continues to position itself as a large scale, infrastructure driven agricultural operator, with a clear emphasis on premium fruit production and export oriented growth. This latest acquisition in Ratchaburi, while substantial in its own right, appears to be another deliberate step in building out a broader, long term platform within Thailand’s agricultural sector.

Contact Information

Marvin Lee

Director of Communications

marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com

+65 3163 1386

SOURCE: Plantations International Holdings PTE LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire