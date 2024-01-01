Planar and OptiTrack Present Most Innovative Lineup of Broadcast and Media Solutions at NAB 2025

Companies strengthen leadership in immersive broadcast and media production with a broad portfolio of industry-leading LED display and precision motion capture tracking solutions

The companies will demonstrate the latest advancements in LED display and motion capture (mocap) technology, engaging audiences with dynamic, best-in-class image performance and unrivaled camera tracking accuracy. With a portfolio that spans solutions designed to deliver the highest performance for broadcasters, support remote events with ease and flexibility, set new standards in display management and track camera movement with unrivaled precision, Planar and OptiTrack reinforce their positions as leaders in deploying one-of-a-kind applications for customers in media and entertainment.

“Broadcast and media professionals today are demanding greater flexibility in their workflows than ever before,” said Tom Petershack, general manager of media and special projects at Planar. “We’re seeing a growing emphasis on future-proofing studios, particularly support for multi-camera workflow with finer pixel pitch LED and precision camera tracking. To meet that demand, we’ve expanded our industry-leading portfolio with innovative solutions that elevate the experience for broadcasters and viewers.”

Sophisticated Virtual Production Studio Designed to Produce Content Like Never Before

Attendees will experience a state-of-the-art virtual production volume designed for maximum flexibility with a multi-camera workflow. At the heart of the experience is a preview of a Planar® CarbonLight™ CLI Series LED video wall specially designed to deliver the highest performance and support multiple camera use in a fine pixel pitch. With a 1.5 millimeter pixel pitch, the video wall presents exceptional on-camera performance with high brightness, 240Hz frame rate, and advanced scan and refresh rates for seamless visual results. The product preview will be paired with a durable, 1.5 millimeter pixel pitch LED flooring.

Planar and OptiTrack’s studio will be enhanced with participation from the following broadcast innovators:

4Wall: Production integration

Jack Morton: Broadcast set design and virtual studio design

Brompton: LED processor

Mystic Scenic Studios: Scenic and anchor desk

​RED: Cinema camera

​ZEISS: Lens

​AbelCine: Rail system and tripods

​Lighting Video: Lighting director and color correction

​Disguise: Real-time rendering engine

New OptiTrack Wired CinePuck Powers Precision Tracking for Modern Productions

NAB 2025 marks the debut of OptiTrack’s Wired CinePuck, an Ethernet-connected device allowing extended detection ranges and increased positional precision while eliminating dropped frames caused by external RF noise. Featuring customizable marker arrangements and high-powered LEDs, Wired CinePuck increases trackability in environments spanning broadcast, cinema, virtual production, in-camera visual effects, large or unique volumes and noisy radio settings. When paired with OptiTrack’s Motive software, users can fuse the new Wired CinePuck’s IMU with its optical data to achieve the highest quality tracking possible.

OptiTrack PrimeX motion capture cameras will also be showcased in the studio, coupled with the latest version of OptiTrack’s Motive motion capture software.

Pioneering LED Video Walls Delivering Spectacular Presentation for Broadcast and Beyond

Planar will demonstrate unprecedented imagery with the upgraded Planar® DirectLight® Pro Series. With the addition of MicroLED technology, the cutting-edge family of fine pixel pitch LED video walls now delivers improved brightness, power consumption and overall video performance. The series’ new high brightness model features exceptional efficiency of power to brightness with 1,600 nits and 135 watts, making the solution ideal for maximum performance in high ambient light environments. The improved Planar DirectLight Pro Series also delivers a low power model featuring 500 nits of brightness with only 68 watts of power consumption. This option is ideal for applications with low ambient light conditions as well as energy-conscious customers.

Planar will also draw crowds with an S-shaped Planar® CarbonLight™ CLI Flex™ Series LED video wall in a 0.9 millimeter pixel pitch, exhibiting the powerful role today’s curved LED display technology and creative deployments can play in helping combat viewer fatigue.

In addition, attendees will experience the latest in video wall technology developments and beautiful, high-resolution visualization with the Leyard® VDS Series indoor LED displays. Featuring Chip on Board (COB) Technology with flip chip LEDs, Leyard VDS Series produces excellent contrast, viewing angles and brightness at an extremely attractive price point. The displays also set a new standard in durability with a ruggedized surface treatment and are fully encapsulated, offering customers a solution that is collision, scratch and static resistant as well as waterproof and dustproof at the display surface.

Planar will display the company’s strong leadership in deploying fixed and temporary event applications with a selection of lightweight LED video wall solutions delivering unrivaled image quality and flexibility as well as hassle-free setup and teardown. This includes the next-generation Planar CarbonLight CLI Series, Planar® CarbonLight™ CLM Series and Leyard® LN Series.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Planar’s advanced display monitoring and control features including pixel-level error detection with the Planar® WallDirector™ Video Controller and Planar® WallDirector™ Cloud, which gives users more detailed insight into display health and performance both onsite and remotely. This means customers can identify when service or repair is needed, yielding simplified display management as well as a faster time to issue resolution.

Planar’s advanced display monitoring and control features will be on display on the new Planar® DirectLight® Slim Series, an innovative fine pixel pitch LED video wall solution well-suited for customers who require an ultra-thin and narrow display to accommodate space-constrained applications or specialized installations such as curved studio displays.

Explore the media and entertainment technologies designed to enhance broadcast presentation and storytelling at NAB 2025 in the Planar and OptiTrack Booth #N2629 April 6-9 in Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.planar.com or www.optitrack.com.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From government, corporate and education institutions to broadcast studios, virtual production and extended reality stages, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from control rooms to digital signage and simulation to large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader in narrow pixel pitch LED displays, fixed LED video display installations and LED displays for control rooms (Futuresource 2024). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

About OptiTrack

OptiTrack is a worldwide leader in 3D tracking technology, offering cutting-edge solutions renowned for accuracy and reliability. With a comprehensive range of high-performance cameras, software and accessories, OptiTrack supports a diverse group of users ranging from entertainment and biomechanics to research and ground truth robotics. From capturing the subtle nuances of human movement to tracking complex interactions in virtual environments, OptiTrack’s technology empowers users to track, analyze and visualize motion data with unprecedented detail. Whether it’s providing training or offering guidance on system optimization, OptiTrack is your partner in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, empowering innovation across the globe.

